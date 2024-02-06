“Fun to Watch Her Journey”: Stephen Curry Compliments Sabrina Ionescu Ahead of Their Upcoming Challenge

The basketball lovers would witness a one-of-a-kind contest on February 17th as Stephen Curry would face off against Sabrina Ionescu. The Golden State Warriors talisman is set to engage in the “Stephen vs Sabrina” 3-point challenge during the upcoming All-Star weekend. Ahead of the clash, the 35-year-old complimented the New York Liberty star while shedding light on her journey.

Following the recent win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Splash Brother showcased his respect for the 26-year-old. In the post-match conference, the 4x champion declared her “an icon in women’s basketball and basketball in general”. “Sky is the limit for her and what she could do on a court in terms of her impact in the game but off the court as well,” the Akron-born mentioned.

“It’s kinda been fun to watch her journey and the stage that will be on in Indiana will be fun and whichever way it goes, this thing is great for that weekend. It’s great for both leagues, great for basketball, it’s great for inspiration for people who are watching and looking forward to it,” the 10x All-Star further added.

His words added a layer of excitement to the upcoming contest as mutual respect far exceeded rivalry. The Warriors guard seemed delighted with the development of the California-born while sighting the event’s importance in the global context. Yet, the competitive spirit of the 6 ft 2″ star is bound to take over the court during the occasion as he aims to defend his pride.

The unique challenge excites the contemporaries of Stephen Curry

The anticipation surrounding the contest has already resulted in uncountable predictions. Kevin Durant refused to be left behind as he initially backed his former teammate for the win. Soon after that though, he changed his verdict following ‘instigator’ remarks from Curry.

Recently, Carmelo Anthony too joined the list as he made his prediction known in a recent episode of the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast. “Sabrina’s [Ionescu] nice, bro,” the 39-year-old mentioned before adding, “Honestly, speaking honestly, She ain’t gonna beat Steph”. “I think Steph is the greatest shooter of all time,” he declared.

Instances such as these have increased the buzz around the weekend significantly. With the past record backing Curry, a handful keeps faith in Ionescu to produce an upset. The setup has paved the way for an exciting premise, making the outcome interesting to watch.