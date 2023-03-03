Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 6ft 6″ Star

Mar 1, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1, right) watches from the bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering 4 straight losses, the New Orleans Pelicans finally clinched a win. Playing without the likes of Zion Williamson for yet another game, Brandon Ingram stepped up big time. Recording 40 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, BI led the Pels to grab a huge 121-110 victory.

Defeating Damian Lillard and co., the Louisiana-based franchise will now travel to California to face the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

The Pels are currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference. Due to their 31-32 record, Willie Green’s boys are only 1.5 games behind the #6 Dallas Mavericks.

With the season coming to its final leg, all teams are making a push to clinch a playoff seat. The Pelicans are no exception. Grabbing a win tonight will be huge in terms of the position in the standings. However, will Zion be suiting up for the clash to help his side?

Is Zion Williamson playing against the Warriors?

The former Duke Blue Devil sustained an injury on his left hamstring on 2nd January. Since the clash against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, the 6-foot-6 forward has missed all games.

After re-evaluation, the franchise released a statement giving an injury update for their 2-time All-Star.

Zion Williamson continues to make progress with rehabilitation for his right hamstring strain. Further updates will be provided following medical imaging next week.

Williamson will sit out for tonight’s matchup against Draymond Green and co. Apart from the 284-pound beast missing his 27th straight game, NOLA has also listed Jonas Valanciunas (doubtful), Jose Alvarado (out), and Larry Nance Jr. (out).

The Pelicans aren’t the only shorthanded side. The San Francisco-based franchise is also playing without quite a few notable names – Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Andre Iguodala.

Jonas Valanciunas listed as doubtful to play in Friday’s game at Golden State. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/7SbJwc5Gj3 pic.twitter.com/LJ0utVwuHB — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) March 3, 2023

8-18 since Williamson’s injury, New Orleans is clearly missing out on the 26 PPG, 7 RPG, and 4.6 APG that the southpaw would produce on a nightly basis.

