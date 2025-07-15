“Gon F*** the Game Up for Everybody”: Shaquille O’Neal Uses SGA as Example for His Problem With Rudy Gobert’s $205M Contract

Shaquille O’Neal has long been a vocal critic of Rudy Gobert, often questioning the four-time Defensive Player of the Year’s impact and overall value in today’s NBA. The Lakers legend has dismissed Gobert as overrated, reflecting a broader clash between Shaq’s old-school model of dominant big men and the Minnesota center’s modern, role-specific style of play. Yet, despite all his disparaging comments, Shaq claimed that he doesn’t actually have a problem with Rudy Gobert.

Advertisement

O’Neal’s issue with Gobert isn’t personal, nor is it strictly about his on-court contributions. What bothers the Hall of Famer most is the size of Gobert’s contract. While Shaq was one of the league’s top earners during his prime, even his largest deals fall short of the massive salary Gobert commands, something he sees as disproportionate to the rim-protector’s impact.

Shaq believes that when fans and the market help drive a player’s massive salary, that player needs to earn it. In his view, Gobert hasn’t made enough of an impact to justify his paycheck. While the 33-year-old has been a dominant presence during the regular season, his effectiveness has consistently dropped off in the playoffs, where he’s oftentimes been played off the floor.

“I want all the guys to make all the money you want, but to protect this league of ours, when they’re paying you this, play big,” Shaq said during his appearance on Off The Record. “[7-foot-5], Defensive Player of the Year, you shouldn’t be getting dunked on. Flagrant somebody. Do something. Slam somebody.”

According to O’Neal, a defensive talent of Gobert’s caliber shouldn’t be slammed on by smaller players. He used Nuggets guard Christian Braun as an example. “So Christian Braun dunks on him, now he gets mad. Now you wanna grab him. No, don’t let him dunk on you, stupid! Take your elbow, put it in his d*** teeth. Knock his teeth out,“ Shaq continued. Shaq is disappointed that, for the most part, the dominant big man has been phased out of the modern NBA. Nikola Jokic stands out as a unique talent, but even the Serbian sensation isn’t physically overpowering his defender every time the ball touches his hands. Besides him, Shaq believes big men have turned soft. “I have a lot of respect for Joker, but all these other guys picking and popping, I don’t respect that,” the four-time champion said adamantly. “It’s not that I have a problem with Rudy. Like, bro, you making $250 [million] … When I’m watching him play, he don’t work that hard. So why are you making 250? Excuse my French, you’re gon f*** the game up for everybody.”

Shaq then discussed a player who deserves every penny he’s making: the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Hall of Famer lauded SGA for accomplishing the rare feat of winning an MVP and championship in the same season, stating, “That’s what $70 million looks like.”

With tighter financial rules limiting roster flexibility, teams are becoming more cautious about offering max contracts to one-dimensional centers. In today’s NBA, earning that kind of money increasingly requires a versatile, all-around skill set.

While Shaq may not agree with Gobert’s current deal, the league appears to be moving away from those contracts, favoring more balanced, team-friendly extensions like the ones the Thunder have awarded their homegrown stars this offseason.