“Kanye West is a Narcissist!”: Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Help But Sympathize With Controversial Rapper During His Darkest Times

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the nicest people on the face of the planet today. Whether it be toward his family, or even to complete strangers, the man has learned to show the kindest parts of himself. And as a result, he has grown as a person.

However, of course, the man wasn’t always this way. During his time in the NBA, while the man had his nicer side, his ego often got in the way. The man cheated on his partners and had fights with his own teammates while having several punchouts with opponents.

Simply put, it wasn’t a good phase of Shaq’s life, and it was fuelled by the fact that he was a selfish, selfish person. And on one occasion, he revealed that Kanye West may be going through the same thing right now.

Shaquille O’Neal felt empathy towards Kanye West because he was once the same type of person

Kanye West has been embroiled in a lot of hot water in the past few months.

The man made comments that were perceived to be antisemitic. And due to it, any and all endorsement deals he had went up in smoke, including Adidas.

Following the controversy, West has tried to hit back at the world in several ways. And as you’d expect, the world hasn’t responded kindly to it.

During a recent podcast appearance, Shaquille O’Neal was asked to speak on the matter. And as he did so, the big man seemed to have nothing but empathy for the famous hip-hop artist.

In a world where everyone has up and decided to forget a man for a mistake, it takes someone special to lean in to try and figure out what is going on.

And of course, in more ways than one, Shaquille O’Neal is the definition of special.

Shaquille O’Neal was met with some empathy too when he admitted his sins to the world

Shaquille O’Neal recently released the ‘SHAQ’ docu-series, which goes into heavy detail about his life. And in one of the episodes, the big man decided to confess all of the mistakes he had made, and apologize to the people he had wronged.

And in response, Charles Barkley couldn’t help but get a bit emotional himself.

There aren’t many moments of peace between Shaq and Chuck on Inside the NBA. But when they happen, they sure warm fans’ hearts right up.

