“Gotta Wait Till Next Year”: Charles Barkley Congratulates Patrick Mahomes After Going 0–3 in Bets Against His Chiefs

In February, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years, the first team since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to successfully defend their Super Bowl crown. However, not many were jubilant about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, and among them was the Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. He consistently rooted against Kansas City in the NFL playoffs, only to watch them win.

Further, Mahomes noted Barkley’s lack of belief in the Chiefs, and posted on X (formerly Twitter),

“Watching NBA on TNT and trying to see if my man Charles is going to pick against the chiefs again in the next round!”

The quick-witted Barkley had no response to Mahomes’ jibe and instead congratulated him and the Chiefs on their Super Bowl win. He said,

“Pat Mahomes. Number 1, you and Travis [Kelce] and Chris Jones, Chris Jones I love you, Andy Reid, congratulations. Yeah I bet against you at Buffalo, I bet against you at Baltimore, and I bet against you in the Super Bowl. I was 0-3. I gotta wait till next year. Congratulations, brother.”

Barkley’s graciousness was met with trolling from his fellow co-hosts. Shaquille O’Neal called him a three-time loser, while Adam Lefkoe asked how he had any money left after betting thrice against the Chiefs. For now, Mahomes got his revenge and Barkley will have to wait for his until October. Additionally, even though Chuck loves to bet against the Chiefs on the football field, when it comes to golf, he did put his money on the Chiefs duo.

Charles Barkley backed Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce over Splash Brothers on the golf course

While Charles Barkley did not have a lot of faith in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the football field, he did throw his support behind them on the golf course.

The eighth edition of ‘The Match’, an exhibition golf event pitting athletes against each other, featured Mahomes and Kelce battling Golden State Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Before the event, Barkley made an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast and backed the Chiefs duo to beat the Warriors superstars. He said,

“I think the football players are going to win. No, seriously. I know Steph is really good. I don’t know anything about Klay. He is kind of a dark horse. I have played with your brother and Patrick. They going to be alright. I think they are going to play good enough.”

Barkley’s prediction was spot on. Kelce and Mahomes beat Curry and Thompson to win the event. Had he backed them on the football field like he did on the golf course, the Hall of Famer would’ve been significantly richer.

However, Barkley has seemingly made up his mind about being anti-Chiefs in 2024 and it’ll be fascinating to see if his wish to see Mahomes and the Chiefs falter comes true or if they win their third straight Super Bowl.