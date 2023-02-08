“Gracious About LeBron James Breaking His Record”: Rachel Nichols Reveals Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Eager to Witness Historical Feat

LeBron James is now closer than ever to the scoring record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record in April of 1984. Since then, the record has stood without anyone getting closer until now. Of all the people who could do it, LeBron was perhaps the most likely.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who also set the record with the Lakers, has been really gracious and warm about the entire chase. He has been supportive of LeBron’s campaign. Speaking about it with Rachel Nichols, Kareem revealed that he was eager to witness LeBron breaking his record.

Also read: “Michael Jordan for sure!”: LeBron James Credits Bulls Legend For His ‘Unguardable’ Fadeaway Shot

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar excited for LeBron James

Rachel Nichols took to her Twitter to share her conversation with Kareem. She claimed that the Lakers legend was super excited about LeBron James potentially breaking the record tonight. He was also prepared to return to watch them play Milwaukee if the record remained standing tonight.

Nichols wrote: “Just spent a few minutes talking with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Could not have been more gracious about LeBron breaking his record – and says he’s ready to come back Thursday if need be.”

LeBron is clearly not going to give him another day. He will definitely break the record today itself and move ahead of his predecessor. It’s fascinating that he will do so in Lakers colors just as Kareem did it 39 years ago.

But LeBron is likely to take this to the next level. He is possibly on his way to becoming the first player in league history to record 40,000 points. This will be monumental for the league.

No one in history has done it, none of the greats. However, this is the era of cutting-edge physical therapy. Players enjoy more durability and longevity now than they did in the 80s and 90s. Still, for Bron to accomplish this is, probably, the greatest individual achievement in the NBA.

Fans joke that Kareem needs to unretire to preserve his record

Fans are also excited about Bron’s record-breaking performance from LeBron. They can’t wait to watch him break it. Yet, they also couldn’t help but joke about Kareem unretiring to save his record.

Damn Kareem really ready to defend his record like that — Cheston Harrington (@CHEST0N) February 8, 2023

Kareem needs to unretire and protect his record. — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) February 8, 2023

To play? Drop in a few sky-hooks, take the top spot back for a day? I’m sure the Bucks would give him a one-day. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) February 8, 2023

Also read: “LeBron James is At The Top of The List”: Darvin Ham Weighs In On The Goat Debate Ahead of Historical Night