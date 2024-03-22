“Had That Stubborn Belief”: How Stephen Curry’s 40-Point Outburst Helped Davidson ‘Upset’ Gonzaga in 1st Round 16 Years Ago

Stephen Curry being the lucky charm of the Golden State Warriors remains a well-documented journey in the NBA folklore. However, his rise as a talisman really began in his college career while representing the Davidson Wildcats. One such instance occurred 16 years ago as the Akron-born’s 40-point outburst resulted in a 1st round ‘upset’ for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The situation took place during Davidson’s 10th-ever NCAA tournament appearance, their second since the inclusion of Curry on their roster. Following consecutive first-round defeats in the previous two years, the Wildcats were determined to defend their pride in 2008. Unfortunately for them, they faced the Bulldogs in the first round, with the odds remaining significantly against them.

The pressure paved the way for Curry to showcase his worth as the point guard registered 40 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals in 39 minutes of action as per ESPN. He scored thirty of those points in the second half alone as Davidson mitigated a 5-point first-half deficit to win the game 82-76. Furthermore, the 6ft 2″ sensation went 8-10 from behind the three-point line, while scoring two game-clinching free throws with 14.5 seconds left.

As seen in ‘Ballislife’s X[Formerly Twitter] post above, Curry spoke to the media after the game, saying, “Most people didn’t think we’d make it out of the 1st round. We had that stubborn belief that we could beat anybody in the country.”

Looking back, this instance cemented Curry’s place on the NCAA map. In fact, his sophomore year is where he really flourished, as the Davidson guard’s field goal percentage underwent a steady increase. As per Sports Reference, his three-point scoring percentage reached 43.9% while the 2-point scoring touched 54% in conversion. Undoubtedly, this season prepared him for the upcoming challenges as the team broke several records under his leadership.

How Stephen Curry soon transitioned into the NBA

The triumph against the Bulldogs created history for the then-10th-seeded Wildcats. Following the victory, they reached the second round for the first time in their history since 1969. Their win streak in the tournament lasted for two more games before succumbing against the eventual champions, Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight.

They failed to capitalize on the momentum in the following year, yet Curry’s performances remained on the rise. In 2009, he decided to go pro by entering the NBA draft after his junior year. Despite the interest from the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors selected him as the 7th overall pick and the rest is history.

Under the Splash Brother’s guidance, the Warriors franchise has undergone a similar rise. With four championships by his side, the 10x All-Star remains to this day a leading face in the league. Hence, the tale of the 35-year-old maestro continues as the final chapter seems far-fetched.