“Had the Tallest Date in School”: Savannah James Once Confessed LeBron James Almost Didn’t Make it to Their Prom in a Heartfelt Speech

Savannah James and LeBron James have been sweethearts since high school. Their deep-rooted bond goes back to their prom night. In an intriguing twist of the tale, Savannah James once revealed that LBJ didn’t almost make it to their prom night. She was the Honorary Chairperson at the YWCA circle event on 3rd October 2017. Mentioning her best memories at high school, she gleefully stated, ”It’s true, I had the tallest date in school”.

“I almost thought he wasn’t gonna make it, LeBron has almost always come through for me. I guess you could say he was a pretty good date. After all, we are still going on dates, three kids, and more than 15 years later,” she added.

While she had a special prom night experience, the philanthropist also mentioned girls who don’t get to have similar experiences. Savannah James lamented about the lack of resources which makes prom night a rather troublesome affair for many girls. Therefore, she wanted to give every high school girl in her community the “empowering” feeling of having a special night like her.

Her strong sense of community is why she was made the honorary chairperson at the event. After having a memorable night with King James, she wanted every “queen” to go through a similar experience.

This sense of giving has always made Savannah James one of the most likable figures in the mainstream. She also wanted her son Bronny James to have an unforgettable prom night. That’s why she helped him look dapper.

LeBron James and Savannah see Bronny grow quickly

Bronny’s prom night was a huge event for the long-time couple. Therefore, his mother was emotional after seeing her son grow mature. Memories of her prom resurfaced and she realized how quickly the clock turns. She took to her Instagram and posted photos of the remarkable day. In a couple of these photos, she is fixing his dress while visibly looking emotional.

She wrote about “emotions and realizations” that hit her while preparing Bronny for his big night. The mother was naturally proud after seeing his son reach such a huge milestone. She also attached a photo of her daughter Zhuri foregrounding the photo of Savannah and Bronny in a side embrace.

Bronny went to prom night with Peyton Gelfuso, but the two never confirmed their relationship. His name has been attached to influencer Malia Agee. However, he is yet to confirm if he is dating someone.