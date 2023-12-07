“Hardest to Shop For”: Ayesha Curry Picks Her and Stephen Curry’s 11 Y/O Daughter for Toughest Christmas Gift, Talks Golf

The Holiday season is here, and it brings joy and many dilemmas to us all. It turns out that some dilemmas don’t escape you, even if you’re a successful entrepreneur. The dilemma in question? Buying Christmas presents. Ayesha Curry recently made an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, where she gave us an insight into her Christmas routines and more.

Hudson asked Ayesha about her holiday shopping, and Curry replied, “Normally, I’m a chicken with my head cut off.” However, Ayesha has worked on that aspect of her game. “This year, I’m a rockstar,” exclaimed Ayesha, talking about her Christmas shopping for the current holiday season.

Jennifer Hudson then asked Ayesha a tough question: Which kid is the hardest to shop for? One would expect a parent to take some time and think about the answer. Ayesha took no time. She had the answer ready and quickly named her and Stephen Curry‘s 11-year-old Riley.

“My 11-year-old, Riley. She’s that in-between age right now. She’s not quite a teenager yet, but she likes the older things. I’m like, “What do I give her that’s just enough. What do I say to not quite yet!” She’s probably the most difficult.”

Shopping for kids under 10 is usually a simple task. They’d often tell you what they want themselves. However, when kids approach the tween ages, that’s when things become tricky. Steph and Ayesha are about to experience the same all over again, as Ryan(8) is about to approach the same age soon as well.

Ayesha Curry talks Golf with Jennifer Hudson

During her time on the show, Ayesha discussed Thanksgiving and Christmas meals with Hudson, Sweet July being on Oprah’s list, and more. At one point, Hudson called Ayesha an ‘amazing golfer.’

This compliment left Curry flabbergasted. She couldn’t believe what she was hearing and asked Hudson to repeat what she just said. She laughed about the same and said,

“I’m not an amazing golfer but I’m learning to golf. It’s a lifelong sport and it took me a long time to realise that.”

Ayesha then went on to talk about how Steph loves golf and how this is an activity they could always do together. She hilariously revealed how her obsession with Golf has led to her algorithms on Instagram changing and showing golf content now.

Back in June, we saw a post about Stephen Curry taking Ayesha and the kids out for an afternoon at the golf course. Steph told us in September how Ayesha is getting into golf as well. It’s great to see Ayesha taking an interest in the sport, which Steph would be spending a lot of time on post-retirement.