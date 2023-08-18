Having Laughed With Michael Jordan About Gigi’s Team’s Score, Clip of Kobe Bryant Teaching Mambacita’s Spin Move Resurfaces

Kobe Bryant had always been passionate about passing his skills to his daughter Gigi Bryant. Owing to this, Kobe also had an ambition to coach Gigi’s basketball team following his retirement. Once, Kobe even laughed about Gigi’s team winning and their score with the legend, Michael Jordan. Recently, a clip of Kobe coaching Gigi and her teammates has gained significant traction on social media. This shows how Kobe was dedicated to imparting knowledge of the game, even off the court, to aspiring prospects.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had a very close bond and a sibling-like relationship with each other. When Kobe tragically passed away in 2020, MJ expressed his heartbreak of losing a little brother.

In 2021, Jordan revealed his last line of text messages with the Mamba. It was evident how Kobe gleefully described his ambitions of coaching Gigi’s winning basketball team. Surely, if Kobe was alive today, he would have been one of the great coaches in any field- be it JV basketball or an NBA team.

Kobe Bryant once taught his daughter Gigi his iconic spin move

Kobe Bryant was more than passionate to impart his skills to his progeny. Gigi had the potential to carry forward the Mamba’s legacy, just like LeBron James plans for his sons Bronny and Bryce. A video of Kobe teaching Gigi and her team his iconic spin move has now gained traction on social media.

In here, you can see the Mamba meticulously instructing the young basketball aspirants on the right way to pull the move. A clip from Kobe Highlight of Kobe coaching Gigi and her teammates resurfaced. Kobe can be noted correcting the team members and teaching them the perfect way to pull an offensive against guards in a game.

Aside from being a great coach, Kobe was also a brilliant motivator. He had taught his children and other aspirants to inspire themselves off their smallest achievements. When Gigi and her team once won a fourth-place trophy, Kobe imparted a valuable lesson about his Mamba mentality to them. He asked the team to value their fourth-place trophy and keep it up on display. When they wake up, the trophy would remind them of what they aren’t supposed to win again.

Kobe Bryant once texted Michael Jordan at 2 AM for this

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant already had an incredibly close bond with each other. Kobe would often text Michael at any given point in time, even at 2 AM in the morning. The Black Mamba looked up to His Airness as an idol and sought every possible advice related to basketball from him.

In 2021, Jordan reminisced about his last line of text messages and chats with Kobe Bryant after his passing. Jordan revealed how Kobe once asked MJ for training tips for his 12-year-old daughter, Gigi.

Michael Jordan was astounded by Kobe’s dedication to imparting basketball skills to his very young daughter. Jordan replied to his text saying, “12? I was trying to play baseball!” Although Kobe laughed the situation off, Jordan realized Bryant’s seriousness about the game transcended beyond his on-court presence.