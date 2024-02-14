“You Have a Chance to Get Home-Court Advantage…”: Candace Parker Praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Talks About Thunder

On the latest episode of TNT Tuesday, the panel was talking about the incredible performance that the Oklahoma City Thunder were putting up this campaign. Before their clash against the Orlando Magic tipped off, Candace Parker shed light on the importance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, explaining how the shifty guard was doing a commendable job as the leader.

Advertisement

Candance Parker revealed her admiration for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. According to the TNT analyst, SGA has become an exceptional leader, a leader for whom his team would “rally”. Implying that the shifty guard’s production has been the major reason behind the Oklahoma side’s success, the WNBA star also said:

“I think SGA is one of those leaders that you wanna play for. He’s one of those guys, he rallies around his team and his team rallies around him.”

Advertisement

Parker also compared the Thunder squad to the fully healthy Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies. After highlighting how Mark Daigneault’s boys score ample points off turnovers, she stated how the team might struggle due to the same during the postseason.

“They do remind me a little bit of Memphis Grizzlies team and that they do get a lot of scoring out of areas in the playoffs that kind of slow down,” Parker said.

Finally, Candace Parker did believe that the young Thunder squad had a great shot at entering the postseason as a top seed. If they do manage to clinch this feat, they would have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, a fact that they can exploit in their favor.

“If I’m OKC, you have a chance to get a home-court advantage against a top team in the West as a young team, I think you take advantage of that and you go for it,” Parker claimed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1757558637415817261?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Candace Parker is completely right about the home-court advantage being beneficial for the Oklahoma City Thunder. So far in this campaign, they have had a sensational record when playing at home, winning 21 out of 27 games at the Paycom Center. Of course, with the higher seed receiving four home games in a single postseason series, entering the playoffs as a top seed will be a priority.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. are 0.5 games behind the #1 seed

This season, the Western Conference is stacked. While the Minnesota Timberwolves are sitting at the top-most position of the standings, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets are all within 1.5 games of the #1 seed.

Alongside the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a fairly easy schedule remaining. With hopes to capitalize and emerge victorious in a majority of them, a top 2 finish in the West is very much on the cards. Even if they do enter the postseason as a #2-seeded team, the Thunder will have home-court advantage for at least until the Conference Finals.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1757598606792507578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up an MVP level – 3.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game – of production this season, credit for the team’s success has to also be given to the remaining starters.

Chet Holmgren is having a sensational rookie campaign, whereas, Lu Dortz and Josh Giddey have also had valuable contributions. But it’s been Jalen Williams who has been the #2 option for the Thunder. Having a breakout campaign, the 22-year-old is lodging 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. With the starting lineup looking to be well in sync, the OKC is capable of challenging any other title contender.