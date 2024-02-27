“He Better Pick Up!”: Anthony Edwards Claims Wolves Owner Alex Rodriguez Is The Most Famous Person In His Contacts

Credits: Apr 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) and owner Alex Rodriguez celebrate after the win of game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest episode of the “Mini Mic Series”, Jordan McLaughlin asked players of the Minnesota Timberwolves to reveal the most famous person in their contact. While Karl-Anthony Towns named his father and Mike Conley named Justin Timberlake, Anthony Edwards disclosed that Alex Rodriguez was his most famous contact.

Jordan McLaughlin has interviewed his teammates in the “Mini Mic Series” on numerous occasions. This time, the USC alum asked his teammates to reveal the most famous person in their contact.

McLaughlin asked, “Who’s the most famous person in your contact?”

After giving it a thought, Anthony Edwards revealed Timberwolves’ owner Alex Rodriguez as his answer. Once McLaughlin asked a follow-up question, Ant-Man exclaimed that A-Rod better answer the phone whenever he would call.

Ant: “The most famous person in my contact? A-Rod.”

McLaughlin: “If you call, will he pick up?”

Ant: “Hell yeah! He better pick up.”

Alex Rodriguez joined Marc Lore to purchase a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion and the Minnesota Lynx in 2021. According to the terms of their deal, the duo were initially set to take full control of the two franchises by the end of 2023. Now, the two will become the majority owners once the third payment installment is completed. As per reports, the payment was to be made in early 2024.

Even before assuming full control of the franchise, Alex Rodriguez would often be spotted at the games of the Minnesota Timberwolves and was also heavily interested in the day-to-day operations of the franchise.

However, Edwards’ picking Rodriguez as the most famous person in his contact doesn’t solely have to do with the fact that the latter is the owner of the team that he represents. Before a businessman, A-Rod was a professional who played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball. Being a huge fan of sports, it is understandable why Edwards’ would name an iconic athlete as the most famous person in his contact.

Anthony Edwards didn’t know who Alex Rodriguez was a few years ago

Anthony Edwards naming Alex Rodriguez as the most famous person in his contact seems funnier after learning that Edwards had no clue about the latter only a few years ago. During Ant’s rookie season, once it was confirmed that Rodriguez would be part of the new ownership team, the combo guard was asked about A-Rod.

Known for being extremely candid, the 2020 Draft’s No.1 pick didn’t shy away from admitting that he had no clue who Alex Rodriguez was.

“I don’t know who that is. I know he’s going to be the owner. But I don’t know anything about baseball,” Edwards honestly said.

Soon after meeting Alex Rodriguez, Anthony Edwards created a special bond with the new team owner. In no time, Edwards became extremely comfortable around the New York Yankees legend. Edwards became so comfortable that he decided to deep-dive into Rodriguez’s personal life.

As per sources, the former Georgia Bulldog wanted to know how his team owner managed to “screw up” his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

“So, A-Rod is getting a relationship with Anthony Edwards. You know, the famous thing, ANT didn’t know who he was, blah blah blah, now they are friends. So then, ANT got comfortable with him, and he called over A-Rod. ‘I gotta ask you something, how did you screw up J-Lo [Jennifer Lopez]? That’s who he is, right? That’s who ANT is, ain’t that funny?”

Anthony Edwards is only 22 years old and has already assumed the leadership role of the Minnesota side. Going forward, it is certain that Edwards will play a crucial role in helping Rodriguez’s franchise if they win multiple trophies.