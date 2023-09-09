“How’d You Screw Up Jennifer Lopez”: Anthony Edwards Reportedly took a Dig at Yankees Legend Alex Rodrigruez for Fallout With Popstar

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards endured an individually successful tournament at the recent FIBA World Cup. Now back home, he will be intent on starting the season strongly with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The franchise is owned by MLS legend Alex Rodriguez, who has recently gotten close to ANT. Rodriguez was famously engaged to actor Jennifer Lopez before calling off the marriage in December 2021. As it turns out, ANT was too curious to let go of the chance of asking Rodriguez about his relationship, according to journalist Dane Moore.

Rodriguez revealed previously on his podcast that it took him quite some time to get over the breakup. The relationship was called off by J-Lo because of a number of “unresolved issues,” according to his interview with NewsWeek. Regardless, Edwards still decided to ask the franchise owner about J-Lo, considering it has been almost two years since they called the marriage off.

Dane Moore reveals Anthony Edwards asked Alex Rodriguez about Jennifer Lopez

According to journalist Dane Moore, Edwards and Rodriguez had gotten close in recent months. ANT is the young superstar on the team, and has only done good to his status at the recent FIBA World Cup.

Regardless, Edwards, known to have a funny bone, decided to take his chances and asked a delicate question. ANT wanted to know how A-Rod ended up “screwing up” his relationship with Jennifer Lopez:

“So, A-Rod is getting a relationship with Anthony Edwards. You know, the famous thing, ANT didn’t know who he was, blah blah blah, now they are friends. So then, ANT got comfortable with him, and he called over A-Rod. “I gotta ask you something, how did you screw up J-Lo [Jennifer Lopez]? That’s who he is, right? That’s who ANT is, ain’t that funny?”

Needless to say, ANT obviously has grown close to the Timberwolves owner. According to Moore, he had no idea who he was before meeting him, and could not contain his curiosity when he heard about Lopez.

Edwards had no idea who Rodriguez was before meeting him

Rodriguez is in the middle of a transition process with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He agreed to take over the franchise for a reported $1.5 billion in 2021 from long-term owner Glen Taylor.

However, star player ANT had no idea who Rodriguez was, despite his exploits in the MLS, and off the field as well. Rodriguez was in a long-term relationship with Jennifer Lopez, and the break-up caused a lot of emotional trauma.

The fact that ANT eventually asked A-Rod about the relationship is evidence of how quickly they have grown close.