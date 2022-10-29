“He planned to get Bronny James to Lakers”: LaVar Ball Foresaw the Lakers Indulging in LeBron James’ Charade

LaVar Ball’s genius is something we might never fully fathom. He foresaw LeBron James and Bronny James teaming up with vivid clarity. And all of this after he himself had executed a great plan.

Lamelo Ball’s father is one of the orchestrators of what can perhaps be described as an ascendency of a regular family into NBA stardom. Two kids, Lonzo Ball and Lamelo Ball became the first brothers to be drafted in the top 5 of two separate draft classes.

The way he has branded his sons and the Ball family name is incredible. A parenting masterclass. And what’s more both brothers are highly valued assets for their current NBA teams.

Lavar foresaw things nobody could. People called him deluded but one of his predictions was so spot on, it is actually scary.

Lavar Ball can see the future? A clip shows how he knew about LeBron James’ move years before

In a talk show, dating all the way back to 2019, Lavar Ball was predicting the future! He spoke about how LeBron and he thought on the same tangent.

And then interjected with the greatest prediction ever. Lavar foresaw how James might use the Lakers as a base to play with his son. And while the hosts were shocked that something like that could ever transpire, fast forward to 2022 and it is almost a certainty.

Lavar talked about how James’ move to the Lakers was sort of “thinking out loud” about getting to play with his son in the NBA. While they might not play for the Lakers, there is a chance that they will play in the NBA.

When will Bronny James play in the NBA?

The big question is, will Bronny James grace the NBA? The answer is still up in the air. His ranking has bumped up to no. 34 and with it, the chances of him making it to the NBA.

NBA is getting ever closer to seeing a father-son duo grace the game and it will be the Jameses.

Lebron hugged Lavar Ball after the Drew league game. I’m betting he is getting advice from lavar on how to hype his kid Bronny James into a high draft pick — gennady gertsman (@gertsman) July 17, 2022

So did LeBron take a page out of Lavar’s book or is Lavar just a seer from the future?

