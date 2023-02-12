Kevin Durant Girlfriend 2023: Who is KD Dating?

Kevin Durant is a complicated man. On one hand, he is an avid social media user and interacts with players and fans on regular basis. He even had burner accounts he used to justify his own cause. However, on the other hand, Durant is a private man whose personal life is not so well known.

Yet, despite all the secrecy, there are a few details about his love life that are known. For one, Kevin Durant was once engaged. In 2013, Durant and his then-girlfriend Monica Wright were planning to get hitched to each other. But unfortunately, the relationship ended soon in 2014.

It’s been almost a decade since KD broke up with Wright. Who is he dating now?

Who is Kevin Durant dating now?

The Slim Reaper is reportedly single now. To be fair, he may be in a private relationship and is just reluctant to let it come out in the media. Or maybe, he is just recovering from his breakup with Cassandra Anderson.

Anderson is KD’s last known girlfriend. The two apparently started dating in 2017, right when Durant moved to the Golden State Warriors. His success there and the two championships made him a lot more open about his relationship than he has been since.

Cassandra, a volleyball player in school and college, and Kevin enjoyed an exciting relationship. The two had good interactions on social media as well and were even seen sneakily kissing each other after the Warriors won the 2018 title.

VERY strange exchange between Kevin Durant and his girlfriend..? In the tunnel.. pic.twitter.com/K4lKrqtu8g — Nick Gray (@oklahomanick) June 9, 2018

The 6ft 1″ athlete and KD enjoyed a comfortable relationship until 2018. That is when they are presumed to have broken up. Cassandra removed every trace of Durant from her social media and the two stopped being visible in public spheres. There were also rumors that suggest Durant and Anderson may still be together secretly but that is hard to believe.

Today, Anderson works in California as a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway Drysdale Properties. Since her alleged breakup with KD, she first deleted her Instagram. But now, she enjoys a private account away from the prying public eye.

KD broke up with Cassandra after the 2018 championship

In 2018, KD and the Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their third championship. Right after winning the title, KD was seen in the tunnel kissing Cassandra Anderson. But Sports Gossip later in the same year revealed that the two had broken up. They reported an anonymous source claiming that Durant was interested in random women.

“It’s been over for Cass and KD, he likes everybody. Random models and singers. Looks like he’s playing the field says our source. Definitely looks like Kevin Durant is playing the field.”

Perhaps all the rumor-mongering and prying has deterred KD from ever revealing details about any of his future relationships.

