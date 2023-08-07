“He’s 6ft 10″, 280”: Kobe Bryant ‘Subtly’ Called Out Young LeBron James For Avoiding Contact Despite ‘Size Advantage’ in 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant encountered NBA legends throughout his career, and LeBron James was among those notable figures. In a 2018 interview with ESPN, Kobe extensively discussed LeBron and his remarkable evolution as a player. While Kobe praised LeBron’s impressive 6ft10″ stature and exceptional athleticism, he subtly alluded to the fact that LeBron hadn’t fully embraced putting his body on the line.

Advertisement

The connection between Kobe and LeBron traces back to 2007, when their camaraderie began to form during their joint participation in the Olympic training camp. This brotherly bond they established extended far beyond the basketball court, evolving into a mentor-mentee dynamic. Even after Kobe’s retirement from professional basketball, their communication endured, underscoring the deep friendship they share.

Kobe Bryant subtly calls out LeBron James for avoiding contact

In 2018, ESPN extended an invitation to the beloved and dearly missed Kobe Bryant to discuss the Lakers. During this interaction, Kobe’s passion for the Purple and Gold rekindled, evident in the renewed sparkle in his eyes. When the conversation shifted to LeBron James’ decision to join the Lakers, Kobe’s reception was warm and welcoming, showcasing his readiness to provide support.

Advertisement

When Kobe was probed about the nuances of a more robust “contact” style of play compared to LeBron’s, his response was captivating. While he praised LeBron’s impressive athleticism, he subtly highlighted the King’s tendency to avoid physicality in the post, creating an intriguing dynamic in his commentary.

“I love posting up. I loved the physicality of it where you know he playing out on the perimeter more. Which is interesting, he’s 6’10” 280 but he liked being on the perimeter. I liked being down low and I liked banging.”

Kobe proceeded to mention that LeBron had dedicated effort to improving that aspect of his performance. He noted that in contrast to his initial years, LeBron has since honed his skills in post-moves and handling physical challenges within the game.

“As he kind of grew older, you start seeing him going to post up moreand bang a little bit more butwhen he first came into the league man he’ just like dancing around the perimeter.”

Advertisement

Kobe wanted to play with LeBron in his prime

Kobe Bryant was presented with the chance to share the court with NBA legends throughout his tenure in the league. Nevertheless, despite a remarkable career, certain hypothetical scenarios will invariably linger. When inquired about his ideal prime-era teammates, Kobe promptly offered his response:

“I think the player that would fit with me the most, I actually think would be LeBron. He’s a passer first, I’m a scorer, I’m a finisher. ‘Bron is a facilitator by nature and I’m a finisher by nature. Those two styles, I think complement each other extremely well.”

The answer was not a surprise as they shared a very close relationship. With how their careers overlapped, the duo of Kobe and LeBron would have been extremely fun to watch for the fans. Regardless, the years of competitiveness we got from both of them have really inspired a generation of basketball fanatics.