“No Disrespect to LeBron James”: 3 Years Before Putting LBJ in a Headlock, 5x All-Star Detailed Witnessing Kobe Bryant’s Stardom Firsthand

Kevin Love is one of the players who has witnessed the rise of stardom of LeBron James as a teammate. He won the Championship with the Cavs in 2016, which cemented LBJ’s legacy in the sport. However, in an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk in 2019, the 5x All-Star explained what Kobe Bryant used to bring different energy than his teammate. 3 years before putting LeBron in a headlock, Love revealed that he was blown away by the late superstar’s stardom.

Advertisement

Kevin Love once talked about the effect Kobe Bryant’s presence had on the city he visited. He mentioned both the players bringing out the best in their teammates but would put Bryant over James if he had to choose one.

Kevin Love chooses Kobe Bryant over LeBron James

In an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk on the podcast ‘GaryVee,’ Kevin Love talked about Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Praising Kobe, he talked about being unable to stop him, and there was nothing anyone could do. The 2016 NBA champion emphasized not disrespecting LeBron on his take but felt Kobe brought the energy every night. When asked by the host about the biggest response by the crowd he had ever seen, here is what he said:

Advertisement

“It’s Kobe. 100% Kobe. And this is no disrespect to Bron(LeBron James), because he brings them out too. There’s that energy in the gym and you’re getting everybody’s best game. Your whole mindset shifts too when you get on a team like that. I mean we were a super team and we were a team that was expected to go to the finals, expected to go for a potential championship. But when I first got into the league, Kobe Bryant, it didn’t matter if it was a soft Tuesday in Minneapolis, Kobe Bryant’s bringing them out. I mean there is a buzz in the city that Kobe is there.”

There is no debate that Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are both legends of the game. However, according to the NBA player, the pull of Bryant was far more than one could imagine.

As revealed by many of his close ones, Kobe had no off days. He was ready to play every time he stepped on the court, whether it was training camp, a game on the street, or a soft Tuesday in the NBA.

Love puts LeBron James in a headlock

In 2022, the Los Angeles Lakers were facing the Cleveland Cavaliers when LeBron James put his old teammate on a poster. While going for a drive, Kevin Love tried to block James but got dunked on instead. After the game, the five-time All-Star put his teammate in a headlock for embarrassing him on the court.

Advertisement

In the post-game interview, LeBron apologized to his teammate and wondered if he was still invited to the wedding. He expressed his love towards Kevin Love and felt bad that it had to be him. The NBA superstar even apologized on Twitter with a hilarious post.

On the other hand, Kevin Love was not having any of it. He took to Instagram and said LeBron was not invited to the wedding. He even replied to the tweet sent by the King and said he was not f**king with him for the next forty-eight hours.