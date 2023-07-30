Hours After Getting Snubbed by His Barber, Damian Lillard ‘Excitedly’ Greets Manny Pacquiao Ahead of Spence Jr vs Crawford

Damian Lillard has had a busy and ambiguous offseason. Earlier in the summer, Lillard finally asked to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers. In hopes of wanting to compete for the title, the sharpshooter is looking to end his 11-year stint with the Oregon side. Reports even revealed Dame’s interest in joining the Miami Heat. However, what seemed to have been a sure-shot deal between the franchises has been delayed and could be further put off. Amid a confusing offseason, the Guard’s barber made things worse, ‘snubbing’ him. With all the chaos that has been surrounding him, the seven-time All-Star decided to take a break from everything and attend the Spence Jr. vs. Crawford boxing bout. Before the hyped contest could start, Lillard seemed excited as he met up with the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

Lillard recently went viral on social media for getting snubbed by his barber. The 33-year-old superstar brought his own barber to a private airport lobby for the haircut. Once the seven-time All-NBA player was finished with the cut, as most famous barbers do, Dame’s barber started recording a video. As unusual as it seems, the barber left Dame wearing the chair cloth and went out of the lobby to the actual runway.

Damian Lillard meets Manny Pacquiao during the Spence Jr. vs. Crawford event

Damian Lillard is a huge fan of combat sports. In several instances, we have seen the 6-foot-2 star discuss various UFC and boxing battles on his social media. This time, with all the hype surrounding the Spence Jr. vs. Crawford contest, the 2013 Rookie of the Year just had to attend the bout.

There are numerous celebrities who have flown down to Las Vegas to watch the highly-anticipated fight. Boxing legend Manny Pacquaio was merely one of the big names in attendance. Dame, who is an avid boxing enthusiast, got the opportunity to meet “PacMan”, as seen in SHOWTIME Basketball’s tweet, Lillard seemed extremely excited when greeting Pacquiao.

Widely regarded as the greatest welterweights of their era, the Spence Jr.-Crawford battle promises to be an entertaining one.

Dame once asked for the NBA to arrange the Blazers’ schedule, keeping a boxing match in mind

It is pretty understandable why Damian Lillard would want to witness some of his favorite boxers in person. A huge fan of boxing, Dame once even requested the NBA to schedule a Portland Trail Blazers-Atlanta Hawks matchup on October 24th. Why? Lillard wanted to watch the fight between Jamal Herring and Shakur Stevenson a day before at the State Farm Arena.

The Blazers superstar has been following the sport for quite some time now. Fully engrossed in Boxing, Dame even takes his opinions to Twitter from time to time.