How Many Points Does Caitlin Clark Need to Pass Pete Maravich?

Caitlin Clark carved her name in college basketball history recently as she became the all-time leading scorer in Division 1 NCAA Women’s basketball. Playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, she broke Kelsey Plum’s record, who was “super happy for her” and congratulated her for bringing much-needed attention to the women’s game. However, Clark seems to have no plan of stopping as she is eyeing another record in her upcoming game against Ohio State.

The overall NCAA all-time scoring record for both men and women belongs to Pete Maravich with 3667 points. Interestingly, Clark is currently standing at 3650, just 18 points shy of breaking Maravich’s record. And the kind of form the Hawkeyes guard has shown, she might achieve it easily in her next game.

Clark has reignited the college basketball arenas bringing unfathomable attention to the game. Her next game against the Buckeyes has already made history with the most expensive non-GA tickets ever in women’s basketball. Additionally, she has also become the top-selling NIL athlete on Fanatics, passing the sensational college coach Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders.

Caitlin Clark is all set for the 2024 WNBA Draft

After sizzling the world of college basketball, Clark is now ready to go pro as she announced her entry into the 2024 WNBA draft on Thursday.

The projected #1 pick’s entry into the league will be one of the most anticipated events next year, much like Victor Wembanyama’s entry into the NBA. The Indiana Fever is right now sitting with the #1 pick in this year’s draft and is expected to acquire the services of the NCAA women’s scoring leader in all probability.

They also dropped a subtle hint for fans as soon as the Iowa guard announced her decision. The team’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted an hourglass emoji with “No. 1”, indicating that the team has the first overall pick and the hyped record breaker will be part of their roster.

No doubt, the Fever will receive a top-notch upgrade to their lineup if they land Clark. Ending sixth in the Eastern Conference last year, the team will likely hope for a championship run next season if they bag the sharpshooter’s services.