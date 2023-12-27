“How Was That Not a T?!”: Dillon Brooks Standing Over Tyrese Haliburton Has NBA Twitter Questioning Referees

The Houston Rockets sit eighth in the NBA‘s Western Conference standings and had a chance to improve their 15-12 record as they hosted the Indiana Pacers. During the game, the Rockets newly signed player and self-proclaimed villain – Dillon Brooks, dunked the ball and then decided to stand over a fallen Tyrese Haliburton. The reaction by Brooks prompted fans on X (formerly Twitter) to question the referees for not handing a technical foul.

In the 2023-24 season, the referees have been quick to hand out technical fouls for misconduct of any kind, sometimes even when there is none. Dillion Brooks has already received nine technical violations this season and was lucky to not receive his 10th after the play in question. However, the fans weren’t happy and questioned the referees for being inconsistent. Following are tweets asking why it was not called a technical foul:

“How was that not a T? Lol”

How this wasn’t a tech is beyond me.

While some fans questioned the referees, others felt the reaction was a result of Haliburton crossing him over for a three-point shot early in the game.

Some were happy that the referees did not call a technical foul, but still questioned the referees on their officiating this season.

If this was any other game, with any other players involved, there would undoubtedly be a few technical fouls dispensed, so it is confusing that none were in this instance. Especially given the reputation of Brooks, and his willingness to ‘poke bears’, it is hard not to wonder. That said, if players were allowed to participate in showmanship across the board, the league would likely be far more fun to watch for it.

The lack of consistency being shown by the referees needs to be looked into by the NBA. Whether it was an altercation between LeBron James and Ime Udoka or between Chris Paul and Scott Foster, there have been many questionable calls have been made.

Dillon Brooks claims to be on a villain arc

Dillon Brooks was not expecting to be let go of by his former team – the Memphis Grizzlies and since then has been on a sort of revenge tour. The Houston Rockets player has called himself – ‘Dillon the Villain‘, and is living up to the name during his behavior on the court. That said, he is playing some of the best basketball of his career and has helped catapult a former lottery team to the eighth position in a stacked Western Conference.

The Canadian player referenced Kobe Bryant’s – ‘Black Mamba’ personality and said “It’s just like Kobe Bryant… He had to figure out how to create the Black Mamba, a different persona when he comes on the court. I guess that’s my persona—The Villain.” Dillon believes his villain personality is here to stay, and his shenanigans on the court are a testament to his embodying it. It will be interesting to see how long he can carry this out without hurting his team.

However, fans may feel about Brooks comparing his alter ego to that of the Black Mamba, it clearly works for the Rockets man. Without question, he is one of the most important members of a talented, and now, very dangerous Rockets side. So, Rockets fans are likely more than happy to watch him do what he does every night.