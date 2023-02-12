“You’ve got something in your teeth Anthony Davis”: Kobe Bryant Had a Special Analogy For 19 y/o AD’s Lack of Leadership

You must be aware of a lot of things about the Lakers’ 6ft 10’ forward and his ability on the basketball court, but do you have any idea about Anthony Davis’ teeth? The Brow has some intensely misaligned set of teeth hidden behind those lips which are good enough to hide the Lakers’ misery behind them this season.

However, we are not exactly here to talk about his teeth. We are going to go 10 years back in time to discuss a teeth analogy by Kobe Bryant which perfectly laid out advice for a 19-year-old who hadn’t even debuted in the NBA.

Also read: “Anthony Davis Wasn’t Disrespectful, He Was Disgusted!”: Skip Bayless Breaks Down AD’s Reaction for When LeBron James Surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar

When Kobe Bryant gave Anthony Davis teeth analogy for developing his leadership qualities

In 2012 summer, Davis was freshly coming off college, after leading Kentucky to the NCAA championship and getting into the NBA as a #1 pick for the then New Orleans Hornets.

However, he also made it to the London Olympics team that had several stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love, etc. But obviously, the one man who would impact the younger athlete in that team would be none other than the 5x NBA champ, Kobe Bean Bryant.

Bryant realized early how talented AD was and what would he need to get even better and probably also his misaligned teeth, which made him come up with a perfect analogy.

“A guy has something in his teeth, and other guys just talk to him and let him be. They’re not going to tell him. I’m going to be the guy to tell you, ‘you’ve got something between your teeth.’ Then it’s on you whether you want to walk around looking stupid. But I am going to tell you,” Bryant said.

Also read: “Where You At?”: LeBron James ‘Expertly’ Checks Austin Reaves for Concussion After Getting Elbowed

If indeed AD became half a leader as Kobe

He might be one of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time, an NBA champ, 3x blocks leader, 8x All-Star, 4x All-NBA team, and 4x All-Defensive First Team member, but he is not a leader.

We know his skills which are good enough to be a guard and astonishingly quick and dominant for a big man. To put things in perspective, he looked more skilled than Hakeem “the Dream” Olajuwon in his time with the Pelicans.

If his leadership skills were also at par with an average point guard in the league, he would have been of the best big of all time by the time he hung up his shoes. Alas! We would only see half or less of what he had for us in his bag.

Also read: “Anytime Anthony Davis Grimaces, It’s 3 Weeks”: Reggie Miller Trolls Lakers Star As He Takes a Scary Fall in 115-106 Loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co