“I am too hood, I’m too ghetto”: Ja Morant Endorses Angel Reese’s Defense Over Actions Just Weeks After Returning From Gun Related Supension

The world is divided over the opinion on Angel Reese’s celebration and the eventual outrage it has caused. Players are tweeting out their opinions and more than ever there seem to be racial undertones to the evident stance. Ja Morant is the latest player to send subliminal messages to Angel Reese.

We don’t think it is bad for Morant to support. More power to Angel Reese, and her actions were justifiable. It is a sport, taunting and berating another player is the crux of basketball. It is what makes it exciting.

Nerves, anger, fury, joy, ecstasy, and relief, these emotions that often spill on over to the court are what make the sport fascinating to watch. But for Morant to tweet it out, just days after his suspension got revoked feels rather silly.

He was in the mix just a few weeks ago when he was accused of violent acts. He went through an entire image rehabilitation. And yet, here he is again tweeting about showing Angel Reese acting “hood” or “ghetto”.

Ja Morant Should not have Tweeted about Angel Reese, especially when the comments pertain to behavior

Ja Morant, Who Flashed a Gun in a Nightclub, Tweeted in Support of Angel Reese’s “I’m too Hood” Comments After Winning the NCAA Title. He also retweeted a series of tweets that reflected his support for Reese’s actions.

Yes, we’d like to highlight that first. His immature actions are what led to him being kicked out of the league and the reprimands that were slapped on him were nothing short of severe. His image has been tarnished and until this season concludes, it will be so.

For him to tweet this particular quote: “All year I was critiqued about who I was. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto, y’all told me that all year. When other people do it, y’all don’t say (anything) nothing. This was for the people that look like me.”.

Reese said that after she won the title and read about the outrage behind her behavior online. She felt understandably angry.

This felt rather silly. Instead, use your own words or better yet, retweet something that feels like it avoids the very actions and words that you were associated with.

Reese’s actions have led to a flashpoint of racial tension

So, as we see it, it looks as though there are two parties. One that thinks Reese’s actions were classless and that it felt very “hood” and “ghetto”. We think that might be the more conservative and reserved masses.

The others are mainly the athletes and black people who find that this action was in line with the same thing Caitlin Clark did and had no reflection of Reese’s character whatsoever.

Angel Reese has been named Most Outstanding Player for the 2023 NCAA Tournament 👸🏆 pic.twitter.com/TRBLh0Cpn7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2023

Reese had every right to celebrate and to do it with such vigor was also warranted. She won the NCAA title and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Deserved, no doubt.

But should this be a big talking point as it is right now? We don’t think so.