“I Don’t F*** With Y’all”: Ja Morant’s Argument Audio With Vince Williams ‘Leaked’

Ja Morant’s blow-up with the Memphis Grizzlies organization appears to be slow and painful. He’s on the trade block, that’s for sure. But he’s not going out without making noise in typical Ja-fashion, with a training altercation involving teammate Vince Williams Jr. raising eyebrows on the internet.

Advertisement

A clip circulating on social media platforms, including X shows Morant going back and forth with the Grizzlies guard during a practice session. And the comment that stood out most of all was Morant saying, “I don’t f*** with y’all.”

This irked Williams tremendously, with the 25-year-old repeatedly asking Morant to “go to the back,” something the superstar guard obviously refused to do. The two stood there arguing over what, quite frankly, appeared to be Morant’s mere presence.

Ja: “I don’t f*ck with y’all, I’m with whatever” Vince: “Let’s go to the back” Ja: “Why? I’m right here” Vince: “Let’s go to the back” Ja: “You’ve been here for 5 minutes… You’re not like that” pic.twitter.com/FmtAQvHQb8 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 15, 2026

The actual reason behind their fight will remain unknown unless one of them addresses it. But it just shows that Morant is well and truly done with the Grizzlies, and vice versa. He’s currently listed as out, despite there being no apparent injury.

There have been rumors of teams like the Miami Heat being interested in signing Morant, Although nothing is confirmed yet, Bam Adebayo copied his celebration in the Heat’s victory over the Suns earlier this week, which has intensified the links.

Ja’s father Tee Morant also joined in on the rumor mill bandwagon, posting a picture of Morant guarding Mike Conley. This could mean two things. Either Morant may be headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, or he may take the path Conley took — stay at Memphis and become a franchise legend.

For now, leaving Memphis looks like the more plausible explanation.