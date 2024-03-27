“I Gotta Big Back and a Lil Booty”: Shaquille O’Neal Posts ‘Hilarious’ Behind the Scenes With Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker work together on Inside the NBA every Tuesday, allowing them to have a lot of fun on and off the air on a weekly basis. After their latest opportunity to do so, O’Neal shared a little snippet of what goes on behind the scenes, on his Instagram. And as it turns out his ‘lil booty’ was a massive part of the downright hilarious clip.

Advertisement

‘The Big Diesel’ has always loved to joke about himself, whether it be publicly or privately. So, when Parker joked about the proportions of his back compared to his behind, it appears that he couldn’t help but post about it on his Instagram. In the clip he put up, the WNBA player and the NBA analyst can be seen roasting Shaq, hilariously saying the following.

“Yo, Shaq got a big old back, but a lil booty. Look at his lil booty! [laughs]”

Advertisement

O’Neal clearly enjoyed the bit, as he posted it on his IG, with this as the caption,

“She said I gotta big back and a lil booty #dam”

It is no surprise that the Lakers legend enjoyed this little bit by his TNT co-host. After all, back when he had to take a leave of absence for his hip surgery, he famously posted the following on his social media, saying “this is how my #BBL gone look when I come back to work” in his caption.

Advertisement

That said, while O’Neal may not mind being the butt of jokes (no pun intended), the big man also knows how to get revenge. And unfortunately for Candace Parker, he did it with the whole world laughing at her alongside him.

Shaquille O’Neal and Adam Lefkoe troll Candace Parker for her outfit

While they were on Inside the NBA last night, Shaquille O’Neal and Adam Lefkoe took special interest in Candace Parker’s striking suit. The attire had roses printed all over it, something that called some serious attention to it, much to the WNBA star’s chagrin.

O’Neal and Lefkoe were ruthless in their roasts when addressing Parker’s outfit, something that left Parker steaming by the end. The comedic bit can be seen in action in the X[Formerly Twitter] post below.

O’Neal’s salient roast was a reference to a song by Outkast, called Roses. He kept repeating a line from the song repeatedly, saying, “Roses smell like poo!”, to get under Candace Parker’s skin. Judging by his co-host’s reaction to the roast, it clearly worked.

Adam Lefkoe joined right in with O’Neal, asking him if he had stopped to smell the roses on the day, leading them to erupt into another fit of laughter as they embraced one another.

The cast of Inside the NBA are a very close bunch. They are often seen making fun of one another whether it be on, or off the air. It really puts into perspective just how much they trust and care for one another to be so open with each other. In the end, it’s no wonder that fans can’t help but tune into the show every week.