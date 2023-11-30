“I Don’t Say Nothing Until Someone Starts Sh*t”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lets Kim Kardashian in on His Trash-Talking Mentality

Sitting down for an interview with Kim Kardashian for Interview Magazine, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discussed a lot of things about his on-court life. In the wake of the Oklahoma City Thunder star’s involvement in the promotion for SKIMS, Kardashian and Shai discussed the latter’s mentality regarding trash-talking.

At one point in the Q&A session, Kim K wanted to know whether the Thunder star “sh*t-talked” on the court or not. Interestingly, Shai revealed that he never instigated any trouble in the first place. However, he would clap back if someone talked trash to him.

“I never start it. But I’m a super competitor, so if someone talks sh*t, I’ll have no problem following up. But I don’t say nothing until someone starts sh*t,” the 25-year-old told Kardashian.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1716485872785526820?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A Kim K-Shai interview may seem pretty random to some fans. However, it makes much more sense when we consider their business collaboration. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently signed with Kardashian’s clothing line – SKIMS – and joined Neymar Jr. and Nick Bosa as the inaugural athletes for SKIMS’ underwear line.

Shai was one of the leading faces in promoting the brand to men. The popular clothing brand, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, was known for catering to women’s clothing. However, SKIMS recently decided to launch their campaign to cater to men’s clothing as well.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t get into any on-court altercations

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in the league since 2018. Over his six-year career, Gilgeous-Alexander has collected only four technical fouls, three of them coming in during this past 2022-2023 campaign. Clearly, when it comes to on-court altercations, verbal or physical, SGA likes to keep himself out of the mess.

However, the Canadian did indulge in friendly banter with Kevin Durant once. Prior to a Oklahoma City Thunder-Phoenix Suns matchup, the combo guard hilariously warned KD about rookie Jalen Williams guarding him.

Unfortunately for Shai, KD ended up scoring 35 points and handed the OKC a 10-point loss.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrandonRahbar/status/1642667724710002690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This year, after an extremely well-contested win against the Golden State Warriors, Shai posted several photos as well as video highlights of him scoring on Stephen Curry. Take a look at this post that several fans believe is a shot at Steph.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz10MZLS3hC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

On the hardwood, SGA is doing a great job leading the OKC. His 30.5/6/6.1 is a huge reason behind the Thunder being placed 4th in the West with a solid 11-6 record.