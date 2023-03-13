“I Heard he Gay”: In Light of LeBron James Being Accused of using PEDs, Former NFL Player Defends Lakers Superstar

LeBron James has been one of the finest examples of professionalism and taking care of one’s body in NBA history. No other athlete has managed to be as physically dominant as King James has and continues to be, despite turning 38.

James reportedly spends north of $1 million on his body, and it definitely shows. The Lakers superstar has set himself apart and into the annals of history, and his admirable longevity and fitness have been key to it. However, recently, there has arisen some debate and skepticism regarding James’ physical levels. This was prompted by former UFC star Chael Sonnen’s comments suggesting LeBron is on Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).

As a former athlete himself, Sonnen’s words seemed to resonate with some members of the community. So, only natural that another athlete came forward to defend King James. Up stepped former NFL ProBowl-er Marcellus Wiley. Wiley dismissed Sonnen’s statement and compared it to baseless rumors thrown around regularly.

Marcellus Wiley suggested that “statuesque” LeBron James should get the benefit of the doubt.

Wiley is a proponent of the “innocent until proven guilty” adage, it would appear. James’ fitness levels and consistency have often prompted questions about whether PEDs are involved in his regime. However, Wiley stated that someone’s appearance definitely doesn’t insinuate the involvement of drugs. The former NFL star cited his own growth spurt and physical development as an example.

King James has never tested positive for any prohibited substances over his 20-year career. And until there comes a day when James is seen taking steroids or returning a positive drug test, the benefit of the doubt has to be in James’ favor, according to Wiley.

Hearsay evidence, in Wiley’s eyes, is a dangerous weapon. Marcellus Wiley pointed at how people often spread rumors about others’ s*xuality and how there is mostly no evidence for the same barring the chatter of the town as an analogy. Wiley certainly seems to be in camp LeBron against Chael Sonnen. Which side are you on?

Chael Sonnen stated that LeBron takes “the king of performance enhancers”.

Sonnen suggested that LeBron takes PEDs on Andrew Schultz and Akash Singh’s Flagrant podcast. James wasn’t singled out in Sonnen’s criticism. Another American sporting great, Tiger Woods, was accused of doping by Sonnen too.

In the former UFC star’s claim, James and Woods were on a “Lance Armstrong Diet” – a cocktail of EPO, growth hormones, and testosterone. An incredible allegation to make on a public forum indeed.

Sides have been formed on this debate, and James’ haters have climbed on the Sonnen bandwagon. However, until James ever returns a positive dope test, Wiley and his statement shall be validated, as opposed to Sonnen’s.

