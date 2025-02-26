Brandon Jennings Isn’t Letting Biggest Trade of the Season Change His 2025 NBA Finals Prediction

It may not feel like it yet, but with the All-Star Game in the rearview mirror, the NBA playoffs are close at hand. Now is the perfect time to fire off your boldest playoff predictions, and Brandon Jennings did just that on a recent appearance on The OGs podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

Advertisement

Jennings was asked which teams he liked to make the Finals, and in the East, he went with the team he began and ended his career with, the Milwaukee Bucks. Given his ties to that franchise, that wasn’t all that surprising.

Haslem liked the Bucks pick, saying that he felt like the move from Khris Middleton to Kyle Kuzma made them more athletic and gave them a chance to improve their standing as the worst transition team in the league.

In the West, Jennings went a more surprising route, saying, “I like Dallas.”

Yes, those same Dallas Mavericks that have been buried in a PR avalanche after dealing Luka Doncic and are now waiting for Anthony Davis and the rest of their injured frontcourt to return. Dallas is now ninth in the West after last night’s loss to LA, so this was a bold pick.

The Bucks have been overlooked to some extent with the Cavs, Celtics, and even the Knicks taking up most of the Eastern Conference spotlight, but this could be a make-or-break year for Doc Rivers’ club as they seek to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.

Jennings also seemed interested in Lakers’ neighbors. He asked, “What do y’all think about the Clippers, though?” Jennings seemed interested in the team after they signed Ben Simmons.

In general, Jennings’ picks seemed biased. All 3 of them were based off either his own preference or a need to stand out. But, to give him credit, Bucks are turning into actual ECF contenders after their horrid season start.

Is it really championship or bust for the Bucks this year?

Kendrick Perkins has said the Bucks “are on the clock” when it comes to proving to their Greek superstar that they can build a true contender around him, and other NBA insiders tend to agree.

Shams Charania agreed, saying on a recent Get Up spot, “Every summer when Giannis looks around and he looks at the Bucks’ current roster, he looks at sustained long-term winning. Where will he be able to find that?”

If it’s clear that the Bucks are a rung below the Cavs and Celtics, then perhaps his famous loyalty will be tested.The Bucks front office has certainly been active in trying to keep Giannis satisfied. The current roster looks very different than the one that won the title in 2021.

Jrue Holliday is long gone. So too now is Middleton. Mike Budenholzer is out, and Adrian Griffin was given a short leash as his replacement. Trading for Damian Lillard was supposed to take the Bucks to another level, but that hasn’t totally materialized.

Through it all, Giannis has continued to be one of the best players in the NBA. If he were to ask for a trade, every team would be lining up for a chance at acquiring him. His future will provide another compelling layer to this year’s playoff run.