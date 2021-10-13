“I play defense sign me already lol”: James Ennis sends out a public appeal to LeBron James’ Lakers after their 4th preseason loss vs the Phoenix Suns

James Ennis is not exactly a name that’s on every fan’s lips at the moment. However, he thinks he can contribute to a contending team right now.

James Ennis has been without a team since last season. Something that is crazy to comprehend, when you think Kyrie and Ben Simmons have a team. A good defense playing small forward, who wouldn’t want to have that kind of an asset in their team?

Ever since he put out the tweet, fans have gone into overdrive. Every city with a coherent fanbase knows they want him there. Especially the Lakers – have you seen who they got at the SF? Trevor Ariza?

A guy who’s injured for 8 weeks, and is 36 years old. Not like Ennis is a young 25 year old, but he’s a hell of a lot better than that walking cheesecake that is Ariza.

I play defense sign me already lol — James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) October 11, 2021

The fact of the matter is James Ennis is a decent role player, but he is no Marcus Smart. I can see why teams have not picked him yet, its not just defense anymore, it’s a complete game they are looking for. Someone to be able to guard 1-5 in a play.

James Ennis had 7 team changes in the past three seasons, all of them with average numbers, for a role player. At this point, his salary demands and his ability to shoot at a high clip hold him back.

An Ageing Role Player – Should the risk be taken?

A 31-year-old who’s never played more than 25 minutes a game, who’ve moved 16 times in his career, on an average 2 moves a year, I think GM’s are sitting on it, considering something we do not see behind the scenes must be affecting his moves.

A public appeal to sign him might be over the top, and it may look like Carmelo Anthony or Isaiah Thomas in our perspective, but think as GM’s and then maybe see something we don’t know.

