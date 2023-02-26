Kevin Durant Net Worth 2023: Suns’ Star’s Age, Salary, Endorsements, and More

Feb 24, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (right) and guard Devin Booker against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

How much is Kevin Durant worth?

Kevin Durant Net Worth $200 Million Born 29 September 1988 Age 33 Height 6ft 10″ Nationality U.S. Citizen Marital Status Single Last Updated 26th Feb 2023

Introduction

Kevin Durant was born on 29th September 1988, in Washington, D.C. Born to Wayne Pratt and Wanda Durant. When KD was just an infant, Wayne deserted him and Wanda. Kevin’s grandmother, Barbara Davis, stepped up and helped Wanda raise KD and his siblings. Durant has three siblings, one sister, Brianna, and two brothers, Tony and Rayvonne.

Durant grew to 6 feet while he was just in middle school. KD played for three different high schools. Playing his freshman and sophomore season for National Christian Academy, Durant played his junior season at Oak Hill Academy. Listing at 6ft 7″, KD went to Montrose Christian School for his senior year.

Kevin Durant in High School pic.twitter.com/mf2AmWB0jk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 26, 2021

College Career(2005-2006)

Due to the 2005 NBA One-And-Done Rule, Kevin Durant could not enlist for the NBA Draft after finishing high school in 2006. Instead, he joined the University of Texas. In his freshman year for the Longhorns, KD averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He led the team to a 25-10 record. They were awarded a 4th seed in the NCAA Championship.

Defeating New Mexico State in the first round, they lost to USC in the 2nd round, despite a 30-point, 9-rebound performance by the Durantula. He was unanimously awarded National Player of the Year honors and nine other such honors. After the season ended, KD enlisted for the 2007 NBA Draft. His #35 jersey was retired by the Longhorns.

NBA Career (2006-

Kevin Durant was drafted as the 2nd pick in the 2007 Draft by the Seattle Supersonics. In his first season, he averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, winning Rookie Of The Year honors. KD joined Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James as the only teenage rookies to average 20 points over the course of an entire season.

After KD’s rookie season, the Supersonics shifted to Oklahoma City and donned a new name, the Thunder. They also drafted Russell Westbrook in the 2008 NBA Draft. Durant earned his first All-Star selection the following year. He became the youngest scoring champion, with an average of 30.1 points.

During the 2013-14 season, Durant averaged 32 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, leading the Thunder to 59 wins. This led to him winning the NBA MVP honors. He played for two more seasons with the Thunder, with his final seven games coming against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference Finals.

In his three seasons with the Warriors, KD averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He grew his game defensively, leading them to three consecutive Finals appearances. KD won two consecutive NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018, bagging the Finals MVP honors in both years. During the 2019 Finals, KD suffered an Achilles Injury in Game 5, ruling him out for the next season and eventually stopping the Warriors from becoming the first team to three-peat since the 2000-2002 Lakers.

In the summer of 2019, KD took his talents to Brooklyn, to join forces with Kyrie Irving. He played three seasons with the Nets, winning one playoff series in that duration.

Earlier in February, Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant Net Worth(2023)

As of today, Kevin Durant is expected to have a net worth of more than $200 Million. His wealth has been acquired from various sources, the biggest of which has been his NBA Earnings. Apart from his salary, KD has many endorsements and earns quite a bit from his investments.

Kevin Durant Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Kevin Durant has earned $349,142,591. That’s nearly $350 Million in 16 seasons. He signed a 4-year, $19.5 Million rookie contract in 2007. From 2011-2015, he was under contract with the Thunder on a 4-year, $89 Million deal.

He signed a 2-year, $54 Million deal with the Warriors in 2016. However, he opted out of the player option, and signed another 2-year deal with them in 2017 for $51.25 Million, enabling Stephen Curry to sign the NBA’s first $200+ Million deal. In 2018, Durant was once again given a 2-year, $61 Million deal with a player option in the 2nd year.

In 2019, the Warriors signed KD to a 4-year, $164 Million deal, enabling them to sign and trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant signed a 4-year $194 Million extension with the Nets, keeping him under contract till the 2025-2026 season.

Endorsements

Nike

Kevin Durant signed a 7-year, $60 Million deal with Nike as a rookie. Since then, he signed a 10-year, $300 Million deal with the shoe brand in 2014, which keeps him with the conglomerate till 2024. The deal also includes a point where KD walks away with $50 Million from the brand as soon as he retires from the NBA.

Kevin Durant’s new endorsement deal with NIKE is for 10 years and could be worth $300 million. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 31, 2014

Alaska Air Group

Google

BBVA

Sparkling ICE

NBA 2K

American Family Insurance

Panini

Skullcandy

Gatorade

Sonic Drive-In

Sprint

Investments

Kevin Durant makes his investments through his corporation named Thirty Five Ventures. To date, they have made 44 investments, the latest of which happened on December 8, 2022. They got in on the seed round of Shibuya when it raised $6.9 Million.

Few of the most notable investments in KD’s career have been Postmates, Overtime, Coinbase, Robinhood, and Acorns.

