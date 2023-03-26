“I Want to Crawl in a Hole”: $2.2 Billion Worth Michael Jordan’s ‘Gold Chains’ Spurred on Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas’s All-Star Pettiness

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. But, at one point in his life, specifically the 1984-1985 season, MJ was a young rookie entering the league. Nevertheless, he still showcased his greatness.

In his rookie year, MJ averaged 28 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game. Amazing number for a rookie fresh out of college. He was a natural-born superstar and a fan favorite from the get-go.

The following season, Jordan continued to bring his A-game. But, come the All-Star break, His Airness wasn’t having such a good time. After all, Nike’s insistence that he wear a new prototype jumpsuit and fancy ‘gold chains’ led to him being humiliated by Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas at the All-Star Game.

Michael Jordan wanted to crawl in a hole after Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas went after him during All-Star weekend

The 1985 All-Star weekend was one to forget for Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA Champion, who had made the All-Star team in just his sophomore year in the NBA was initially excited about the spectacle.

However, by the end of it, MJ was ready to go into hiding. His Airness, not only lost the Slam Dunk contest to Dominique Wilkins, he was also pretty much ostracized during the All-Star Game. Why? Because the veterans didn’t like his new jumpsuit. That’s right a new Nike Air Jordan jumpsuit and gold chains were the reason Jordan had a horrid time at the All-Star weekend.

As explained in Roland Lazenby’s book “Michael Jordan: The Life“, some of the vets like Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, and George Gervin were unhappy with Michael’s jumpsuit, gold necklaces, and overall attitude. Prompting them to give him a hard time on defense, and very few touches on offense. He even played only 22 minutes, taking only nine of his team’s 120 shots, which made him feel even worse.

“For the All-Star Game itself, Jordan had played only 22 minutes and taken just 9 of the team’s 120 shots. Agent David Falk explained that Jordan had been asked by Nike to wear the prototype of the Air Jordan clothing.’That makes me feel very small,’ Jordan said of the snub. “I want to crawl in a hole and not come out.'”

Michael Jordan tying up sneakers at first All-Star Game in 1985#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ICjkEn6aoj — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) February 20, 2023

It was a humiliating night for Jordan. But, one that he soon did not forget. At the end of the day, all this did was anger him, and when he’s angry he tends to take things personally.

Both Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson felt the brunt of Michael Jordan’s wrath

The 1985 All-Star Games may not have been his motivation, but Michael Jordan inevitably got one over both Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson. Six years later, in 1991, not only did MJ win his first NBA Championship, but he did so after eliminating both Zeke and Magic in the Easter Conference Finals and NBA Finals respectively.

Michael Jordan celebrating with his Dad after winning his first championship in 1991 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/mwhDtD72Pv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 27, 2020

Of course, a year after that, Michael would become the main proponent for Isiah’s snub from the 1992 Dream Team. And, additionally, he would completely humiliate Magic Johnson in practice. But, that just goes to show, you just don’t mess with Michael Jeffrey Jordan.