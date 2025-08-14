Kevin Garnett Speaks About Watching Doc Rivers Struggle in Today’s NBA: “It’s Just Because of the Players”

January 1, 2012; Washington, DC, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers (L) talks with Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett (5) on the sidelines against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Verizon Center. The Celtics won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Not every NBA coach has a reputation like Erik Spoelstra. It doesn’t matter how many disappointing seasons Spoelstra may have had, the consensus will still revere him as one of the best coaches in the league. When it comes to someone like Doc Rivers, however, he doesn’t receive that level of treatment. NBA legend Kevin Garnett advocates on behalf of his former coach. Instead of pointing Rivers’ woes to his coaching, he points them elsewhere.

Before Kevin Garnett became a member of the Boston Celtics, he had five coaches in his 12 years during his first stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Other than Flip Saunders, Garnett didn’t have much of a close relationship with his head coaches. That would change once he met Doc Rivers.

“One of, if not the best inspirational coaches I’ve ever been around,” Garnett said on the Hear District podcast. “Doc is probably one of the more intelligent people I’ve ever met.”

Garnett may have been 31 years old when he arrived in Boston, but he learned a lot under Rivers. Throughout NBA history, many teams have tried to do what the Celtics did and form a superteam comprising elite talent. Unfortunately, in most cases, they fail to reach NBA immortality.

In the 2007-08 season, which was Garnett’s first year with the Celtics, they were able to win the NBA championship. Of course, players such as Garnett himself, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo played huge roles, but it wouldn’t have been possible without Rivers.

“I like to think he pushed my everyday. He was sharpening us. A lot of us didn’t have fathers or father figures in our lives. I like to think that not only was he my coach, but he was my big brother, and he served as a father figure. Not just in basketball, but in life,” Garnett proclaimed.

Garnett is one of the most intense players to ever step on an NBA court. For him to speak of Rivers in such a positive light means there’s certainly some truth to his words. As of late, however, Rivers has struggled to find the same success.

The champion head coach hasn’t been able to make it out of the second round since his time with the Celtics. Garnett refuses to follow the bandwagon which bashes Rivers, but provides a unique perspective on the unfortunate circumstances.

“I watch him struggle in today’s NBA and I truly think it’s just because of the players,” Garnett said. “Every player doesn’t fit his style. He’s a real no nonsense, nose on the ball kind of guy and I love that kind of coach.”

Times have changed and perhaps it’s causing Rivers to compromise who he is as a head coach. That may be why the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled under Rivers’ guidance. The team needs to humble themselves under the future Hall-of-Fame head coach’s true philosophy.