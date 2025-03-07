“I Was Talking About You, LeBron James”: Stephen A. Smith Talks About ‘Confrontation’ With Lakers Star, What He Would’ve Replied

An altercation between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith overshadowed the Lakers’ electric overtime victory over the Knicks last night. Despite no audio to prove what the two were discussing, LeBron’s body language hinted that it wasn’t pleasant. Smith, however, didn’t waste any time to quell the queries of fans and took to First Take to air it all out.

Instead of celebrating LA’s eighth straight win, James had unfinished business to deal with. The Lakers superstar confronted Smith, with speculations that the genesis of the conversation revolved around his son, Bronny.

The NBA analyst revealed that he didn’t engage in a heated back-and-forth with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer at that moment. Instead, he waited for this morning’s episode of First Take to reveal what his response would’ve been if he did.

“I never would speak negatively about your son,” Smith said concerning LeBron. “I have nothing but the best wishes for Bronny James.”

Smith doesn’t fear exchanges, but he didn’t believe they were in the right environment to engage in that conversation. However, he wants to provide clarity on any takes regarding Bronny, which LeBron has taken exception to.

.@stephenasmith describes his moment with LeBron James last night at Lakers-Knicks. pic.twitter.com/ZZyUnOOwYZ — First Take (@FirstTake) March 7, 2025

He claimed to understand LeBron’s position. LeBron didn’t approach Smith as the star for the Lakers but as a father protecting his child. Smith acknowledged this by saying, “I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard.”

Although Smith doesn’t blame LeBron for his emotions, he wishes that he had handled the situation differently. He brought up the fact that James’ agent, Rich Paul, and close business associate, Maverick Carter, both have his phone number. A resolution could’ve been made behind the scenes.

Regardless of everything that took place, Smith doesn’t hold any ill intent toward Bronny. He continues to state that he never did. In fact, he wishes Bronny a long, successful career. His track record shows that he’s speaking the truth.

Stephen A. Smith has rooted for Bronny throughout the season

Although Smith has been quite critical of the way the Lakers have handled Bronny’s rookie season, he is telling the truth. He hasn’t spoken ill about Bronny as a person or as a basketball player.

The NBA analyst’s viral Bronny take was more directed toward LeBron. He pleaded with LeBron to stop putting Bronny in positions he isn’t ready for.

“I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father, stop this,” Smith said. “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.” Smith followed up by saying, “I am rooting for Bronny James. It would be cruel to root against him. I wish him nothing but the best.”

That wasn’t the only time he showed support for the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Smith has spearheaded the Bronny James fan club but just wants LeBron and the team to exercise patience with him.

“I think the kid’s got potential,” Smith said. “I think he’s going to be fine, eventually. But that’s not the case yet.”

It is unclear whether Stephen A. Smith will halt his opinions regarding Bronny James. However, one thing is for sure: LeBron James won’t let the media get away with their words.