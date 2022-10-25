“If Shaquille O’Neal Gets Ahold of Us, It’s Over With”: Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee Once Planned to Beat Up 7′1″ Legend, Were Afraid of Getting Hurt

Shaquille O’Neal irked Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee so much that the two big men wanted to beat up the Lakers legend.

Shaquille O’Neal is a household name. He has maintained his popularity for the last 30-odd years. The former NBA superstar is now a sports pundit and works with the NBA on TNT.

As a man, Shaq is one of the goofiest characters you’ll come across. But don’t let that deceive you into thinking he is always nice. At times, Shaquille can cross the line. He lives to target certain people and JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard are two such players.

In fact, O’Neal attacked these two so much, that they once planned to beat up the 7’1″ legendary center.

Dwight Howard revealed the plan to beat up Shaquille O’Neal

Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee are really big. They are both almost 7 feet tall and can easily tower over much of the population. However, O’Neal isn’t one of them. He is bigger and stronger than both of these athletes.

And though he played against Howard and JaVale only briefly, he still managed to get into a feud with both of them. This apparently led Dwight and McGee to craft a plan to get back at Shaquille O’Neal.

While on Danny Green’s podcast ‘The Green Room,’ Howard revealed his plan with JaVale McGee in detail. He claimed that both wanted to hurt Shaq. But they faced several problems.

For one, Shaq is a cop. Dwight feared that beating up Deisel would land him in jail. And for any star athlete, the prospect of going to prison for beating up a cop has to be the worst possible outcome.

The second issue they faced was slightly more nuanced. Both McGee and Howard knew how strong Shaquille O’Neal is. They knew that in a fight, taking on Shaq wasn’t going to be easy. He acknowledged how getting hit by O’Neal would be game over.

The feud never turned into a fist-fight

Luckily for Dwight and JaVale, the feud fizzled out. It did not get to the point where they would have to get into a fight with Diesel.

Honestly, there was never a possibility of this happening. Howard clearly says it in jest. But it goes on to prove that there is definitely some animosity between these two camps. And Shaq is easily the more dominant one.

