“Klay Thompson Is Stepping Up as a Leader!”: Steve Kerr Praises Warriors Star As He Drops 32 in 109–104 Win Over Timberwolves

Feb 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Donte DiVincenzo (0) pats the chest of guard Klay Thompson (11) between plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves with forward Anthony Lamb (40) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. The Warriors had an 11-win streak against the Wolves at home prior to tip-off. They wanted to extend their streak to 12, while at the same time, using this win to climb over the .500 mark. Klay Thompson made sure the Dubs did just that.

The Timberwolves were in control for the most part in the game, with a lead once as big as 14 points. However, the Warriors were resilient, and made sure they kept within striking distance. In the 4th quarter, Klay took off, and made two huge three-pointers. This increased his tally to 32 points for the night, to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Klay puts the @warriors up 6 with the HUGE triple! He’s got 32 PTS (6 3PM)… Final minutes on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/nEWSBmS9MF — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2023

Donte DiVincenzo had 10 points in the 4th quarter, playing a crucial role in the win.

Steve Kerr shares praise for Klay Thompson

Tonight’s win marked the second straight win for the Warriors. These are good signs for the defending champions, who are currently without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Tonight’s win improves their record to 31-30, putting them on the 7th seed in the West.

Klay Thompson has been big huge in the two wins. He’s scored 74 points in the last two games, but more than that, he’s been a true leader. With no Draymond Green on the floor as well, the 4x Champion had to step up and play a role we’ve seldom seen him embody.

Steve Kerr was all praise for the sharpshooter after the game.

Kerr details how Klay is “stepping up on the leadership front” pic.twitter.com/Y8jNFpcgFF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2023

Seeing Klay find his shooting stroke again is amazing, but more than that, how he’s been leading the team will make Dubnation happy. With Steph and Draymond expected to return soon, the Warriors can finish their season strong if Klay can stay hot.

How important is Klay for the Warriors?

Klay Thompson is a crucial part of the Warriors. Let’s just say that if there was no Klay, the Dubs wouldn’t have won four championships in the last eight years. Being out for over two years with injury slowed the sharpshooter down, but it did not stop him.

Klay is showing us that he’s got a lot left in the tank. Now if he can keep his form up, even after Steph and Draymond return back, the Warriors are bound to cause a lot of trouble to finish the season. Heck, they might even string together another playoff run, but let’s not jump too far ahead.

