“In Much Better Rhythm”: LeBron James Shares ‘Optimistically’ Positive Update Ahead of Game-1 vs Denver

Apr 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after the play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most anticipated matchups in the first round of the 2023-24 NBA playoffs will be the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets going up against one another. In a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals where the Nuggets swept LeBron James and the Lakers; has created the perfect road to redemption for the Purple & Gold. Not to mention a well-rested King, is confident in this year’s series outcome.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough, steep climb to the Western Conference Finals last year. The team had to fight for a playoff spot with a Play-In victory last year, only to be worn down by two of the best teams in the West.

As a weary Lakers squad made its way to the Conference Finals, the team was met by a well-rested number-one seed, who had no problems sweeping LeBron James and the rest in four games. With a chance to get their lick back, James had a say ahead of Game 1.

“I’m in a much better rhythm.. physically, emotionally, all that. Coming into the series this year compared to the Western Conference Finals last year I was extremely banged up from the last two weeks of the season, last year, going through the whole postseason. I’m not a 100 but I don’t think anybody is a 100 right now, which is okay but I feel better than I did last year.”

LeBron James’ statement during this interview was everything a Lakers fan needed to hear; their King healthy, well-rested, and confident in a different outcome of the series with the Nuggets.

Time and time again, fans, along with current and former players have witnessed the unreal things LeBron James has been able to do, come playoff time. James was the scoring leader for the team in the Play-In, the first and the second round of the playoffs last year.

Unfortunately, by the time LBJ and the Lakers reached the Conference Finals, they had already endured a total of 12 high-intensity games against two championship-hungry teams that eventually took a toll on the 39-year-old King.

Los Angeles had to go up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, who took an early lead, causing LA to shift into hyperdrive. As the Lakers moved one after a 4-2 win, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly were no easy target for Lakeshow to go up against.

Another series that ended in a 4-2 outcome left LeBron James with barely enough fuel in the tank to fend off the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Finals last year. Luckily, things are different this time around, and James’ statement is surely giving off hints of an epic series about to get underway. Tune into ABC Network at 8:30 PM ET as the Nuggets host the Lakers for Games 1 & 2 tomorrow.