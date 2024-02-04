“Interchange Luka Doncic or Jayson Tatum”: Former Clippers Player Passes Judgement on Snoop Dogg’s Top 5 NBA Players Picks

Snoop Dogg is as big a basketball fan as anyone out there and has been constantly spotted attending NBA games, doing podcasts, or giving opinions on sports shows. His most recent appearance came as a guest on the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast. During the show, the rapper was asked about his top five NBA players in the league, and interestingly, no one from the Lakers(his favourite team) made it to his list.

Snoop Dogg’s current top five players in the NBA are Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Edwards. Being a huge Lakers fan that he is, he proceeded to add LeBron James as the sixth man. Snoop’s top five players became a topic of conversation on the show – ‘Run it Back’ with former NBA players Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons, and here is what the former had to say:

“I like it. Listen, it’s a lot talented guys playimg really good basketball right now. He only had five spots. He threw a Laker in there to give him a Sixth Man of the Year. That was cool. You can interchange Luka or Tatum with any of these guys. All of them are well-deserving of being top 5 players. But, you only get five spots. So, I don’t think Snoop missed the mark here. So I’m buying it.”

The league is brimming with talent at the moment, and selecting the players has never been more difficult. Former Los Angeles Clippers player – Lou Williams echoed the same sentiment and agreed to Snoop’s list. He also gave love to Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum and suggested that they are as good as any player on that list. Former Grizzlies player – Chandler Parsons also was of a similar opinion and said:

“He is not way off. I love Anthony Edwards. I would probably change him for Tatum, for Luka, for Steph Curry. But, that five right there is pretty nasty.”

Williams recognized Snoop giving love to his favourite franchise – the Los Angeles Lakers, by adding LeBron James as the first player off the bench. During the podcast, the musician praised the NBA superstar for still showing up to work and competing at a high level despite his age.

Snoop Dogg’s list is filled with probably MVP candidates

Apart from Anthony Edwards, Snoop Dogg’s selection is filled with probable Most Valuable Player candidates for the season. As per the NBA’s latest MVP ladder that was released on the 2nd of February, Nikola Jokic leads the standings, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmp, and Jayson Tatum.

Anthony Edwards, though not on the top five candidates for MVP, is playing at an elite level. He has led his team – the Minnesota Timberwolves, to the top seed in the Western Conference, tied at 34-15 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both these young talented teams have taken the next step and could pave the way for the next decade of NBA dominance.