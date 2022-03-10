Is Andre Iguodala playing vs the Denver Nuggets? Warriors’ insider reveals availability status of the 2015 Finals MVP

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala would continue to miss games with a back ailment, would not suit up against the Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors head to Denver, as they face the Nuggets tonight for their fourth and final matchup for the season. After losing the first three contests against the Nuggets, the Warriors would like to avoid a season sweep. After their win over the Clippers on Tuesday, the Warriors would return to Denver with some more confidence than they had on Monday.

On the other hand, MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets would like to sweep the Warriors. If the Nuggets win the contest tomorrow, they would overtake the Dallas Mavericks and claim the 5th spot in the West. The Warriors would show up to Denver a little short-staffed. Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr would continue to be out for tonight’s matchup. Andre Iguodala would remain out as well.

Andre Iguodala remains OUT, would not suit up against the Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors traded Andre Iguodala in 2019, to manage a sign and trade for Kevin Durant and D’Angelo Russell. Since then, he sat out with the Grizzlies, before he forced his way out and signed with the Heat for two seasons. This offseason, the Warriors brought back the fan-favorite Andre to the Bay.

Since his return, Andre has just played 26 games so far. All throughout the season, Iguodala has been facing a variety of injuries. He last suited up for the Dubs against the Thunder on 7th February. Since then, he’s been out with a back ailment. Andre would continue to be OUT as the Warriors matchup against the Nuggets tonight.

Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala remain out tomorrow in Denver. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2022

His return date has not been decided yet, but Head Coach Steve Kerr believes it isn’t too far.

Steve Kerr says they expect Andre Iguodala to return soon. “Yeah, he’s doing well.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 9, 2022

With Draymond Green targeting a March 14th return date, and James Wiseman just on the line of return, the Warriors are due to receive a huge boost. If Andre Iguodala returns soon as well, the Dubs would finally be full strength before the playoffs.