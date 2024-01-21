Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight Against The Blazers? Injury Update On Lakers Forward As He Nurses His Achilles

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an unexpected bashing by the Brooklyn Nets. The team’s starting big man – Anthony Davis, was listed as probable for the game against the Nets but ended up playing 35 minutes despite suffering from bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. However, the player’s status has been downgraded from probable to questionable for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Advertisement

Their injury report for the game also has LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy), and Taurean Prince (left knee soreness) listed as questionable. The team has upgraded Cam Reddish (left knee effusion) to probable. The player could be expected to start after missing the last three games.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jovanbuha/status/1748863537026617416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The latest injury report from the Los Angeles Lakers camp has left a cloud of concern on the status of their superstar player. With the team currently at the 10th spot in the NBA‘s Western Conference standings, the news could not have come at a worse time. The Lakers are below .500 in the games played this season, with a win-loss of 21-22. Despite their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis being healthy, the team hasn’t gained any traction since their In-Season Tournament victory.

Despite Anthony Davis Improving This Season, Lakers Struggle

Anthony Davis has enjoyed a relatively healthy season compared to his injury woes for the past few years. The Lakers centre has been playing great basketball, averaging 25.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.5 blocks in 41 games this season. He has been shooting 55.7% from the field and 31.8% from deep. Davis has missed just two of the 43 games his team has played this season.

However, Davis’ presence hasn’t helped much to the Lakers as the franchise is 4-6 in their last ten games. They seemed to have gained some traction after big wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks. But the 18-point drubbing against the Nets put a dampener on the team’s progress. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham was not pleased with his team’s performance and said, “It’s over for the excuses. We got to play basketball.”

The Lakers now face a rebuilding franchise in the Portland Trail Blazers and would be looking to get a tick in the win column.