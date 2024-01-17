Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Lakers Provide Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Luka Doncic and Co.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a great start to their four-game homestand, defeating the in-form Oklahoma City Thunder. After stunning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co., the Purple & Gold will host the Dallas Mavericks today at Crypto.com arena. In hopes of bagging their 21st win of the season and improving their record to .500, Lakers fans will hope that LeBron James is available for the contest despite appearing on the injury report.

The Los Angeles Lakers have added several players to their injury report ahead of the contest. A similar list to their previous injury reports, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish remain out due to knee injuries. While Anthony Davis is listed as “probable” after his left ankle sprain and bone bruise, LeBron James’ status is “questionable” ahead of the Dallas game.

This same left ankle Peroneal Tendinopathy has been troubling the King for the past few games. While the 6ft 9” forward did suit up for the Oklahoma City Thunder clash, Bron was sidelined for the 13th January clash against the Utah Jazz.

Mavs centerpiece Luka Doncic has been out of contention for the past four games due to a right ankle sprain. He has been listed as ‘questionable’ as well ahead of Wednesday’s game. However, reports have indicated positive momentum for the Slovenian star’s return. The Lakers will be needing LeBron James if Luka does decide to suit up for the game.

From what it seems, Darvin Ham has only added James as a precautionary measure.

LeBron James has only missed four games in Year 21

Nobody could’ve predicted the incredible production that James has displayed in his 21st professional campaign. At 39 years of age, the King has been averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. Showcasing his incredible durability, the 19-time All-Star has only missed out on four games this season.

The Lakers have had a 2-2 record in these four games without LBJ – wins against the Portland Trail Blazers & the San Antonio Spurs and losses against the Minnesota Timberwolves & the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the better-performing teams in the Western Conference. Even though Luka Doncic, Grant Williams, and Derrick Jones Jr., are added to the injury report, the Kyrie Irving-led Mavs will enter the clash as the favorites.

There is a possibility that basketball enthusiasts get treated with four generational players on the floor – LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving. The Lakers-Mavericks bout promises to be an entertaining watch with the Lakers looking for a quick turnaround amid their poor form.