Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Lakers Release Injury Update for 6ft 10” Star

Anthony Davis had suffered a horrific foot injury back in early December. Despite LeBron James playing some incredible basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers tumbled down the standings in the span of the games without the likes of their star forward.

After missing out on more than a month, the Brow finally made his return to the lineup. However, the 6-foot-10 All-Star was far from being the outstanding player he was before going down against the Nuggets.

Sure, the former Kentucky Wildcat did have back-to-back 30-point, 14-rebound performances in early February. But Davis has failed to put up such stat lines consistently.

As the Purple & Gold prepare to face the Blazers for their final away clash before the All-Star break, AD’s availability for the clash is on every Lakers fan’s mind.

Is Anthony Davis playing against the Blazers?

Darvin Ham and co. recently released the injury report for their upcoming clash against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While LeBron has been listed as “Questionable,” Laker Nation will be relieved to learn that Davis has been listed as “Probable.”

However, it is more than likely that the 253-pound big man starts tonight.

With Damian Lillard and co. missing out on the services of Jusuf Nurkic, AD can make the most of the opportunity and help the California-based franchise clinch their 2nd straight win of the road trip.

A win at the Moda Center can get the Lakers merely 0.5 games behind the 12th-seeded Portland.

