Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Availability Report For the 2023 All-Star Snub as Lakers Take on Zion Williamson and Co

The Los Angeles Lakers probably have themselves the busiest weekend this season. While they will not be playing any more games until Tuesday after tonight’s game in New Orleans, their front office will be doing overtime in getting Kyrie Irving to LA and finally teaming him up with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Let’s focus on their Saturday night action against the Pelicans, which would be important irrespective of whom they land before the trade deadline.

The 25-28 Purple and Gold team will be facing a healthy Pelicans line-up and will need their most significant player starting for them if they want themselves anywhere near Top-6 for a hassle-free Playoffs spot. But will AD be available tonight?

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Amidst all the tumultuous situations in LA, be it a bad season, injuries and now Uncle Drew, one thing that cannot be looked over is winning. And to win a game against a .500 team, they need to be in full force.

As good as The King is playing in year 20, there is no force behind this team until The Brow is in the game. But as things stand, he will be a game-time decision and is ‘probable’ for now as per his team’s injury report.

Lakers injury report for Saturday in New Orleans. There was some hope that Reaves would return against the Pelicans, but he will need at least a few more days. pic.twitter.com/tkwDxHp7pk — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 3, 2023

Let’s just hope he plays. Believe me, when I say this, Laker Nation does not want to watch another game without Davis in it.

Do the Lakers become contenders with Kyrie Irving, AD, and LeBron James leading their front?

Oh, yes. They would have the best chance of making it to the Finals if not win it all. That’s no knock on Nikola Jokic’s Denver, Ja Morant’s Grizzlies, or Stephen Curry’s Warriors, but James got to the Finals 5 out of 6 times in the late 2010s with Irving/Davis by his side.

It is happening if Robe Pelinka can make a deal. But even if they get Kyrie, the Lakers will not win a championship without AD. So, he must be fit until then at all costs.

