Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Warriors Issue Worrying Injury Update Ahead of Feb 2 Matchup

Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is called for an offensive foul against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are having a season many Dub Nation fans would like to forget. The team’s main core has been operating dysfunctionally when it comes to their performance on the court. And the team’s young guns don’t seem too happy with how head coach Steve Kerr has been handling their minutes. Now, as the Warriors go on to face the Memphis Grizzlies, will Golden State have their defensive leader on the floor?

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors gave fans a hard-fought battle as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in their last matchup. As per the official injury report of the league, the Golden State Warriors have listed Draymond Green as ‘probable’ for the Memphis Grizzlies game tonight. Green is listed out due to a contusion in his right knee.

Advertisement

Green was in action when the Warriors defeated the 76ers in their last matchup. The 6’6 forward played a total of 29 minutes, scoring 9 points along with 6 rebounds, 6 steals, and 1 block for the game.

Draymond Green recently served a month-long suspension after his altercation with Jusuf Nurkic. Since Green’s absence from the floor, the Warriors have played a total of 16 games, splitting them evenly in the middle. And even after the defensive leader of the Warriors came back on the floor, the team has only won two of its five games.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing without their star point guard, Ja Morant. Yet, the Warriors were not able to seal the deal, falling short to a bottom-dwelling Grizzlies team.

Now that the Warriors will be facing Memphis for the second time this season, will Draymond Green be available in Golden State’s starting lineup?

Will Draymond Green fight through the pain?

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a great trade, acquiring Chris Paul this offseason. However, even after the addition of Paul, the team has been performing considerably worse as compared to their season last year.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors are 20-24 so far this season, placing them 12th in the West. Based on where the Warriors stand, there may be a very strong possibility that Draymond Green may suit up for the game against the Grizzlies.

Out of the Warriors core, Stephen Curry is the only one who seems to still be in his prime. And if Golden State’s front office is wise enough, the Warriors will look to make the most of Curry’s dominance before he loses a step. And the first step would be that Curry’s teammates push themselves to win games to make it to the playoffs.