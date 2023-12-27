Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Nets? Bucks Issue Injury Report for Greek Freak

Dec 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in terrific form. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. received an unexpected blow from the New York Knicks on Christmas Day as they suffered a 122-129 defeat. They now prepare to go up against the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to redeem themselves with a win. For the same, Antetokounmpo’s availability will be of tantamount importance.

Similar to the past few games, merely four names have been added to the Bucks’ latest injury report. The likes of TyTy Washington Jr. and Marques Bolden are on G-League assignments. Jae Crowder will be missing out on yet another game. Finally, Giannis Antetokounmpo has also been added, listed as “questionable”.

Even though Giannis was featured on the injury report before the fixture against the Knicks, the two-time MVP did suit up on Christmas Day. Given how durable the Greek Freak has been throughout his career, it is likely that he will take the floor once again for the Brooklyn Nets matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only missed one game this season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a great campaign so far. Despite the addition of a ball-dominant guard in Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo’s stats haven’t taken much of a hit.

The 29-year-old has only improved with the passing of each month. In October, he recorded 27.3 points and 10 rebounds. The numbers bumped up to 30.3 points and 10.9 rebounds in November. In December, Giannis has been even better, putting up 32.4 points and grabbing 11.3 rebounds per game.

Certainly, a frontrunner to win the Most Valuable Player honor, the 6ft 11” superstar is sitting third on the latest MVP ladder, trailing only Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

If not a third MVP, Giannis will surely receive an eight All-Star nod and an eight All-NBA nod if he remains healthy.

Going up against the relatively healthy Brooklyn Nets squad, even if the Bucks were to witness their leader sidelined, Damian Lillard and the rest of the players on the roster will likely be able to hold their ground against Mikal Bridges and co.