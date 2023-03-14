Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Suns? Bucks Release Availability Report For 2021 NBA Finals MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in the prime form of his life of late. He demonstrated that with 46 points in his comeback game against the Kings.

There’s no doubt that this year’s MVP race will go down to the wire. Just like last season, there are 3 amazing candidates each with unique skillsets, at the top.

Nikola Jokic was the de facto favorite for a couple of months. However, Giannis and Embiid have drawn closer to the 2-time defending MVP with their own showings.

The Greek Freak is leading the Bucks once again toward a no. 1 defensive rating through the regular season. He continues to demonstrate his worth on both ends with his extraordinary athleticism, instincts, and motor.

Giannis tonight: 46 PTS

12 REB

19-28 FG

2-2 3P Most 45/10 games (6) in a season since MVP Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/Kldh3pBzow — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 14, 2023

Also Read – “Giannis Antetokounmpo DOMINATES”: JJ Redick Claims The Milwaukee Bucks Can Stake His Claim As a Top-10 Player

Giannis and Khris Middleton combined for 76 points, 15 rebounds, and 16 assists in their win at Golden1 Arena last night. The Freak was on his absolute best against a Kings team without the wherewithal to stop the 2-time MVP.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Phoenix Suns?

The Greek Freak took 3 games off with a hand injury suffered against the Washington Wizards. However, he seems to have healed well, judging from his display last night.

He currently isn’t on the injured list and will likely take the floor for this game in Phoenix. Given the absence of Kevin Durant, the Bucks will likely be in for an easier evening. However, Middleton will be given a rest given the team’s load management policy for him so far.

The Suns are themselves on a back-to-back set, having lost to Golden State last night. They’ll be without Kevin Durant, still weeks away with another injury setback.

I just want to do my part and help the team be great 💪🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PxraFBRoKB — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 14, 2023

Also Read – Isiah Thomas puts Charles Oakley in his Place For His Take on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis’ stats this season

Giannis Antetokoumnpo is averaging a career-high 31.2 points per game this season. The 28-year-old will soon be elected into his fifth straight All-NBA First Team selection.

A few of Giannis’ raw counting stats are on the decline despite his increase in scoring. His turnovers per game are up, while his steals and blocks are at career lows.

Despite this decline, he measures astonishingly effectively on all advanced statistics. His MVP case would be stronger if he hadn’t already missed 16 games this year.