“Giannis Antetokounmpo DOMINATES”: JJ Redick Claims The Milwaukee Bucks Can Stake His Claim As a Top-10 Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a man with no haters; everyone loves his goofy smile. But JJ Redick thinks there is no modern NBA player without haters. He thinks that no player is perfect, and everyone has flaws. Some flaws can be nitpicked, and if you are a player of such a high caliber, there will be nitpickers.

Like LeBron James, James Harden only shoots free throws, and Steph Curry is only a shooter, Giannis is also touted as being just a run-and-dunk man who cannot do anything else. Well, he’s also averaging 32 points a game while playing less than 35 minutes and shooting efficiently.

His career trajectory puts him in the top 15 best players ever almost already. And if he continues, he has a shot at the top 10. Who he bumps off the list depends largely on his ability to stay fit. JJ Redick took to ranting about how everyone has flaws, but Giannis looks past them and just dominates!

And that he does, because many coaches have come up with plans to stop him, but almost no one could curtail him. He’s truly the modern-day Shaquille O’Neal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to go down as the second-best Milwaukee Bucks player of all-time

Coming in just behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably going to end up being the second-best Buck ever. All of this comes down to his ability to grow throughout his career. His development has broken many glass ceilings, and he is now the captain of his All-Star team.

He currently rivals Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and Joel Embiid for the title of “best player in the world.” And with the way he has been playing over the last month and a half, he’s easily the best out of them.

LeBron may have just broken the NBA’s all-time scoring record, but Giannis just schooled his team just a couple of days later.

Is the Bucks Star a Modern Day Shaq?

With Giannis not doing any one thing great but just being an overall great player, is Giannis the modern-day Shaq? Even the big man thinks so because on many occasions he’s compared himself to the Greek freak.

The numbers suggest that he plays with much better efficiency while being an overall better player than Shaq. But compared to the league averages, Giannis is still the modern-day Shaq. He’s not checking off anyone’s “best bingo,” but he’s a jack of all trades.

Will the Bucks’ star ever end up with multiple titles? Considering how competitive the game is in this era, winning one ring would become so much more meaningful. Being referred to as a multiple-time champion will be reserved for a select few, and Giannis will be one of them.

