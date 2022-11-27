Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Magic? 76ers Release Injury Report for the Cameroonian Center

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have played most of their games this season without their All-Star duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid in the lineup. While Harden was out earlier in the season with a strained foot, JoJo has missed out on several games due to a left midfoot sprain.

Currently placed 7th in the East, the Sixers are at Orlando, preparing to face the Magic as the final game of their 3-game road trip.

Having missed the past three clashes, Tobias Harris and Shake Milton, among others, have done a great job in the Cameroonian big man’s absence. The team has gone 2-1 and even moved up in the standings.

With the Washington Wizards playing against an in-form Boston Celtics, Doc Rivers’ boys have a great shot at advancing to the 6th seed if they grab another win at the Amway Center. However, will Joel take on the floor to help his team achieve the same?

Joel Embiid ruled out against the Magic

As reported by several sources, the 7-footer joins the likes of Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden who are all ruled out for the bout against Jalen Suggs and co.

#Sixers center Joel Embiid (left midfoot sprain) will remain sidelined for tomorrow’s game vs. the #OrlandoMagic — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 26, 2022

Prior to the injury, the 5-time All-Star was playing some incredible basketball. Apart from a few 40-point performances, the 4-time All-NBA member managed to record a jaw-dropping 59-point outing against the Utah Jazz.

Averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game, Embiid has been performing at an MVP level.

Certainly, the team will further rise up in the standings once Joel makes his return.

