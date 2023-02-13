Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Sixers Release Injury Update for the 7ft Star Big Man

Feb 5, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This past week, we were able to witness a vast number of deals happening around the league. The Philadelphia 76ers were among the many teams involved in a trade. In exchange for defensive swingman Matisse Thybulle, Daryl Morey managed to add Jaden McDaniels to a Joel Embiid-led roster.

BREAKING:

The Hornets, 76ers, and Trailblazers have completed a three-way team trade. Trailblazers receive: Matisse Thybulle

76ers receive: Jaden McDaniels

Hornets receive: Svi Mykhailiuk and several 2nd Round picks. — oop_nba (@oop_nba) February 9, 2023

Under the leadership of the All-Star duo of James Harden and Embiid, the Sixers are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. With a 36-19 record, Doc Rivers’ boys are placed #3 in the conference standings.

Having gone 15-4 in the new calendar year, everything had been going in Philly’s favor till JoJo sustained an injury.

Is Joel Embiid playing against the Houston Rockets?

A few days back, after the 119-108 win over the New York Knicks, the Cameroonian spoke to the reporters about his availability for the All-Star Game on 19th February.

Having recently been named as the starter replacement for Kevin Durant, the Sixers’ leader disclosed that his left foot soreness could be the reason for him to miss the prestigious exhibition game.

“We will see how it goes,” Embiid said. “I got three games [before the All-Star Game]. So I’m just taking it day by day. So I’m just taking it day-by-day.”

However, the 7-footer ended up suiting up the very next day for the clash against the Brooklyn Nets. In fact, the 28-year-old suited up for almost 37 minutes and recorded a huge 37-point, 13-rebound double-double.

37 points

13 rebounds

2 steals Joel Embiid was dominant in the Sixers W. For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/Z2EoXj3dbV pic.twitter.com/ChYqUKgUhq — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2023

For their upcoming bout against the Houston Rockets, Embiid has been listed as Questionable.

Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 12, 2023

Even if the league’s leading scorer was to miss out on the contest, the 76ers should find it easy to grab a win against the Kevin Porter Jr.-less Rockets.

