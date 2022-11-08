“Stephen Curry Needs Help!”: JJ Redick Breaks Down Warriors’ Cold Start to the 2022-23 NBA Season

Nov 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches his team during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship. It was a difficult journey with all the odds against them. No one believed the Warriors could do it, but one man knew he could. Stephen Curry took the Warriors on his back, leading them to their fourth championship in eight seasons. In the process, Steph won the first ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP and then the NBA Finals MVP.

The Warriors have gotten off to a very shaky start starting their title defense. They’re 4-7 to start the season and are 0-6 on the road. However, the only bright light for the Dubs has been Stephen Curry. The 2x MVP is averaging 32.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per contest. He’s doing so while shooting above 51% from the field, 43% from the deep, and over 93% from the free-throw line.

However, this hasn’t been enough for the Warriors to secure a winning record. JJ Redick talked about the same in his recent Old Man and the Three episode.

JJ Redick highlights Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ troubles in the 2022-23 season

The Golden State Warriors shocked everyone by winning the championship. However, they’re shocking people more with their abominable start. JJ Redick talked about the same.

Highlighting the Warriors’ issues, Redick pointed out how the Warriors’ starting five have a rating of 24.1. This is the highest among the entire league. Their offensive rating is the best in the NBA, and their defensive rating is equivalent to the third-best defense in the league. However, as a team, the Warriors have the fourth-worst defense in the league and the 14th spot in offensive rating.

One of the key difference makers is Stephen Curry. He has been playing an average of 35 minutes a game. In the 13 minutes he’s on the bench, the Warriors’ offensive rating falls by 25 points. Jordan Poole has yet been another reason for concern.

The young players, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody, have been lacking. All three of them have a negative net rating. JJ Redick talked about how Steve Kerr would look to solve the same, and solve it soon, if the Warriors want to stand a chance in this competitive West.

How can the Warriors fix their ship?

One good thing for Steve Kerr and the Warriors is that they have their problems clearly highlighted for them. This means, now they have to work on solutions, instead of trying to find what the problem is. However, that is easier said than done.

Jordan Poole hasn’t been quite himself this season, and Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are off their game as well. James Wiseman has very little professional experience, and he will take time as he gets acclimatized to playing in the NBA.

Defense is one key area of concern. Mike Brown leaving has been harder on the team than one would’ve imagined. Without him to lead the defensive side of things, the Warriors’ defense went from the best in the league to the fourth worst. However, Steve Kerr and the Warriors are sure they can tide this wave. With his experience, if Kerr says something of the manner, it’s better to take him for his word.

