“LeBron James CAN CLOSE GAMES!?”: Skip Bayless Calls Out Lakers Star to Blow Past Stephen Curry & Andrew Wiggins-less Warriors

The All-Star weekend is finally over, with probably the worst All-Star Game of all time. After losing his first game in six years of the yearly event, LeBron James and Co. had to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Although it’s a Dubs team without Stephen Curry, the Lakers are a lot newer to have the chemistry to beat any kind of Warriors team. However, Skip Bayless wants to put it all on the shoulders of LeBron James.

Skip Bayless calls out for LeBron James before the Warriors game, wants him to blowout the Dubs

As the Warriors took the floor in LA without Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Lakers must have seen it as a chance to get on a winning run. LeBron James surely, looked at it like that, according to Chris Haynes who reported the King came early to the arena to prepare before the game.

Veteran Fox Sports Analyst, Skip Bayless, found it to be the opportunity to call out James’ and his not-so-clutch gene somehow to “close the game” that he should win.

My man Chris Haynes just reported that LeBron is already at the arena, pumping iron, getting up shots, and sweating profusely. GREAT! LeBron says these last 23 games are “the most important” of his reg-season career. GREAT! SO START SHOWING US YOU CAN CLOSE GAMES YOU SHOULD WIN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 24, 2023

He wants the Lakers to win it by a massive margin, too.

LeBron’s Team should beat Golden St without Steph and Wiggins by at least 15. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 24, 2023

What this win, if it’s a massive one, would mean?

This game would be nothing for the Warriors, who would only be targeting the Playoffs once Stephen Curry is back in action, until then, they would like to hang on the Play-in spot and .500 record if possible.

For the 27-32 Lakers, though, this game is as important as any other in the season. By the end of the third, they played it like it matters as well. Although, James wasn’t the proprietor behind their 15-point lead, they are 95-80 up.

It looks like half of what Skip expected would be fulfilled, but it’d be Malik Beasley who would have the best game of his Lakers tenure that has just started. It will give them hope to have multiple scoring options in their starting line-up for when it’s an off day for James, AD, or D’Angelo Russell.

Bayless sure, would be a happy man after the game.

