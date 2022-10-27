Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Heat? Warriors Provide Update Post Career-First Ejection

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors look to snap their two-game losing streak as they host the Miami Heat at the Chase Center.

Currently, 2-2, the reigning champions, Golden State Warriors, have a lot going on within. While they remain one of the favorites to win this season, there have been a few concerns off-late. As the Dubs continue to recover from the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punching incident, Klay Thompson had an altercation with Suns guard Devin Booker, leading to the first ejection of his career.

During their matchup, both Thompson and Booker got chirpy, with the two going back and forth, resulting in a double technical. However, the Warriors guard was in no mood to stop, even having some words with the officials. What followed left everyone stunned.

Klay Thompson was ejected from the game after exchanging words with Devin Booker 👀 It’s Thompson’s first career ejection. 🎥 @BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/AOzKKnBias — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) October 26, 2022

Nonetheless, one should not read too much into it, with D-Book having nothing but the ultimate respect for the Warriors veteran post-game.

“They have four rings. Repeated over and over. And they do.” Devin Booker spoke on what Klay Thompson said in a heated exchange that led to Thompson’s first-ever ejection.pic.twitter.com/trDgP5THrV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 26, 2022

Many cited Thompson’s inability to shoot as Booker guarded him as the reason for his outbreak. The four-time champion was 0-for-4 from the field and 0-for-3 when D-Book was the primary defender on him. Averaging 11.0 PPG, 2.8 APG, and 2.5 RPG, the 32-year-old looks sluggish on the court.

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

Returning to the Bay Area, the Warriors host the Heat, looking to have a statement game. Thus this is Thompson’s chance at redemption to shut down the narrative of his aging as Coach Kerr looks to increase his minutes in the following weeks.

As per SB Nation,

The Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo and Andre Iguodala are expected to sit out with hamstring and hip injuries, respectively. On the other hand, the Heat Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are ruled out.

Coach Spoelstra and co are looking to improve their 2-3 record, with Jimmy Butler orchestrating the offense. The Heat have an offensive rating of 109.2 (27th rank) and a defensive rating of 108.8 (11th rank) and is currently shooting 45.5% from the field, including 34.6% from the 3-point line.

Klay Thompson’s stats vs. Miami Heat.

In his 10-seasons so far, the five-time All-Star has averaged 19.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.1 APG against the Miami Heat on 46.6% from the field, including 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Thompson has a 10-4 record against the Pat Riley team. Thus one can expect the Game 6 Klay.

